Veere Di Wedding: Swara Bhasker's White Dress Is Now A Hilarious Meme

Swara Bhasker's outfit for Veere Di Wedding music launch has turned into a meme

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 23, 2018 17:26 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Veere Di Wedding: Swara Bhasker's White Dress Is Now A Hilarious Meme

Swara Bhasker at the music launch of Veere Di Wedding

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. She wore a white short dress
  2. "She is the Nirma girl," a comment read
  3. "Killer," wrote Swara
Actress Swara Bhasker, currently busy with Veere Di Wedding duties, stepped out in style for the music launch of the film in a white Atelier Zuhra short dress but little did she know that her outfit will turn into a hilarious meme. (Internet, we tell you). Remember the Nirma commercial? Yes, the washing powder Nirma one. Swara has been compared to the picture of the girl in their advertisement and comments such as "she is the Nirma girl" and "Nirma wali didi mil gayi" have been posted. (Hilarious). The meme has been posted by an unverified account on Instagram operating under the under moniker - Ministry of Bollywood.

Swara Bhasker too chanced upon the meme and her comment is winning the Internet. "Ha ha ha. Actually! Killer," wrote Swara. "This woman is amazing," a comment read.

Take a look at the meme now.
 


Read Swara's comment here.
 
swara bhasker instagram

Screenshot of Swara Bhasker's comment


This is what Swara wore to Veere Di Wedding music launch.
 
swara ndtv

Veere Di Wedding, also starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania, is a story of four best friends and how their lives, which is a bit complicated. But, the Veeres swear by each other.

Comments
Team Veere Di Wedding is aggressively promoting the film in Mumbai and on Tuesday, a blockbuster music launch was hosted.
 
vdw ndtv

Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. (Rhea is Sonam's sister). The film releases on June 1.

Swara Bhasker, 30, is known for films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Anaarkali of Aarah.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Swara BhaskerVeere Di Wedding

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................