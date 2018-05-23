Veere Di Wedding: Swara Bhasker's White Dress Is Now A Hilarious Meme

Actress Swara Bhasker, currently busy with Veere Di Wedding duties, stepped out in style for the music launch of the film in a white Atelier Zuhra short dress but little did she know that her outfit will turn into a hilarious meme. (Internet, we tell you). Remember the Nirma commercial? Yes, the washing powder Nirma one. Swara has been compared to the picture of the girl in their advertisement and comments such as "she is the Nirma girl" and "Nirma wali didi mil gayi" have been posted. (Hilarious). The meme has been posted by an unverified account on Instagram operating under the under moniker - Ministry of Bollywood.
Highlights
- She wore a white short dress
- "She is the Nirma girl," a comment read
- "Killer," wrote Swara
Swara Bhasker too chanced upon the meme and her comment is winning the Internet. "Ha ha ha. Actually! Killer," wrote Swara. "This woman is amazing," a comment read.
Take a look at the meme now.
Read Swara's comment here.
This is what Swara wore to Veere Di Wedding music launch.
Veere Di Wedding, also starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania, is a story of four best friends and how their lives, which is a bit complicated. But, the Veeres swear by each other.
CommentsTeam Veere Di Wedding is aggressively promoting the film in Mumbai and on Tuesday, a blockbuster music launch was hosted.
Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. (Rhea is Sonam's sister). The film releases on June 1.
Swara Bhasker, 30, is known for films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Anaarkali of Aarah.