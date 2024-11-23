Swara Bhasker's EVM Rant As Husband Fahad Ahmad Trails After Steady Lead

Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad contested from Mumbai''s Anushakti Nagar seat

As her husband Fahad Ahmed started trailing in Maharashtra's Anushakti Nagar after leading for several rounds of vote-counting, actor Swara Bhasker threw an EVM question to the Election Commission. Mr Ahmed, a candidate of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, is currently trailing Sana Malik, nominee of Ajit Pawar's NCP, by over 3,000 votes and the counting is nearing completion.

Taking to X, Ms Bhasker said Fahad Ahmad had been leading in Mumbai's Anushakti Nagar seat until EVMs with 99 per cent charge were opened. "In Anushakti Nagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by Fahad Zirar Ahmad of NCP-SP... round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead," she said.

In #AnushaktiNagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by @FahadZirarAhmad of NCP-SP.. round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead. How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged… https://t.co/GknxDWOb5v — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 23, 2024

"How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged batteries? Why do all 99% charged batteries give votes to BJP and its allies?" Ms Bhasker asked, tagging the Election Commission and top leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Mr Ahmad tweeted that he was leading till round 17 and said he would go after the Election Commission on this issue.

Fahad Ahmed is up against veteran leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's daughter Sana Malik.

The NDA has pulled off a landslide victory in Maharashtra and is currently leading on 225 seats in the 288-seat House. The Maha Vikas Aghadi, which had scored 30 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats just month ago, is lagging far behind with a tally of 56 in the state polls.

The Sharad Pawar-led party, which contested 87 seats, is leading on 13.