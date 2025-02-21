"Respect Shivaji Maharaj's Legacy": Swara Bhasker Amid Flak Over "Soul-Dead Society" Post

She is a proud Indian who respects the "brave legacy" of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, actor Swara Bhasker said on Friday, days after a backlash over her social media post on stampedes and "embellished partly fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus from 500 years ago".

Bhasker, who has often been trolled for voicing her opinions, on Wednesday referenced "Chhaava", the Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical drama on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and the stampede at the Maha Kumbh and the New Delhi Railaway station in a post on X. But she did not specifically mention either.

"A society that is more enraged at the heavily embellished partly fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus from 500 years ago than they are at the horrendous death by stampede & mismanagement + then alleged JCB bulldozer handling of corpses - is a brain & soul-dead society. #IYKYK," she wrote.

Faced with a barrage of criticism, the "Veere Di Wedding" actor on Friday went on X to explain her stance. "My tweet has generated much debate & avoidable misunderstanding. Without any doubt I respect the brave legacy and contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.. especially his ideas of social justice & respect for women.

"My limited point is that glorifying our history is great but please don't misuse the glory of the past to hide the mistakes & failure of present times. Historical understanding should always be used to unite people & not to divide and divert attention from current issues," she said.

The 36-year-old also said she regrets making the comments if they hurt anyone's sentiments.

"Our history should unite us and give us strength to fight for a better and more inclusive future," she added.

At least 30 people died and 60 were injured in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on January 29. On February 15, 18 people lost their lives in stampede at an overcrowded New Delhi Railway station.

"Chhaava", on the life of Shivaji's son, is directed by Laxmikant Utekar. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and has crossed Rs 200 crore at the box office since its release last Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)