<i>Dhurandhar</i> To <i>Chhaava</i>, The Top 5 Films India Watched In Theatres In 2025

2025 proved to be a landmark year for the Indian film industry, with multiple films delivering massive box office numbers across languages and regions. From the latest release, Dhurandhar, to Vicky Kaushal's historical epic Chhaava and the romantic blockbuster Saiyaara, the year offered a diverse mix of genres that struck a chord with audiences nationwide.

But what exactly worked for these films? What were the key ingredients behind their phenomenal success? We take a closer look at five of 2025's biggest blockbusters and decode their individual success mantras.

Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has been running successfully in theatres since its release on December 5. The film has successfully entered the Rs 600 crore club in India, with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 925 crore (as of now).

One of the film's biggest strengths is its stellar ensemble cast. Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, and Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali.

Another aspect that truly shines is the film's realistic and uncompromising storytelling. Set against the backdrop of real historical events such as the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Dhurandhar avoids cinematic sensationalism.

Instead of recreating the 26/11 scenes with actors, the filmmakers made a bold creative choice by using a "red screen" that displayed actual transcripts of conversations between the terrorists and their handlers. This stark, documentary-style approach confronted viewers with the brutal reality of the tragedy, making it one of the film's most powerful moments.

Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 set a new benchmark for the Kannada film industry, earning over Rs 852 crore worldwide. Serving as a prequel to Kantara (2022), the film explored the origins of the mythological traditions and ancestral conflicts introduced in the first film.

The story delved deep into the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the spiritual lore surrounding the guardianship of sacred land. Audiences were drawn to its grand scale and immersive storytelling, which delivered a larger-than-life cinematic experience.

Set in a visually rich pre-colonial backdrop, the film blended folklore, spirituality, and cultural depth seamlessly. Its technical brilliance further elevated the experience. Arvind S. Kashyap's cinematography captured stunning visuals, while VFX played a crucial role in bringing divine spirits and fiery battles to life.

The action choreography delivered gripping fight sequences and large-scale battles, while strong performances from the supporting cast, including Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah, made the film a complete cinematic spectacle.

Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava earned Rs 807.91 crore worldwide, emerging as one of the year's biggest blockbusters.

The film's greatest strength lay in its historical significance and emotional resonance, particularly among Marathi audiences. Based on Shivaji Sawant's acclaimed novel Chhaava, the film explored the legacy of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, tapping into regional pride.

Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj was widely praised for its intensity and authenticity. Meticulous attention to production design, period-accurate costumes, and a strong ensemble of Marathi actors further enhanced the film's credibility. The emotionally charged climax, depicting the brutal torture and unbreakable spirit of the Maratha king, left a lasting impact on audiences.

Saiyaara

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the year. Despite minimal media interactions and a low-key promotional strategy, the romantic drama went on to become the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of 2025, earning Rs 570.33 crore worldwide.

The film was widely praised for its soulful music and the impressive performances of big-screen debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It struck a deep emotional chord through its heartwarming and relatable story, exploring themes of love, memory, and loss. Ahaan and Aneet's on-screen chemistry resonated strongly with younger viewers.

This refreshing approach, combined with Mohit Suri's conviction to tell an honest love story, appealed strongly to Gen Z and millennials seeking authentic romance over toxic tropes.

Coolie

Rajinikanth's Coolie earned Rs 518 crore worldwide and became a blockbuster largely due to the superstar's magnetic screen presence and Lokesh Kanagaraj's gritty storytelling. Rajinikanth delivered his trademark swagger and stylish action in the film.

The film's technical strengths further amplified its impact. Anirudh Ravichander's chart-topping songs (Chikitu, Monica among others) and pulsating background score, coupled with Arvind S. Kashyap's striking visuals and Anbariv's intense action choreography, created a true cinematic spectacle.



Cameos by Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan boosted star power. Massive advance bookings, a pan-India release, and nostalgic marketing tied to Rajinikanth ensured unprecedented hype.



Besides these five films, other Indian films, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, They Call Him OG, and Housefull 5, performed decently at the Indian box office in 2025.



