Sonam Kapoor Di Wedding: Swara Bhasker All Set For Her 'Real Veere's' Mehendi

Sonam Kapoor may have got Anand Ahuja's name written in her bridal mehendi already but Swara Bhasker is yet to join the wedding festivities of her "real veere." If you didn't get the reference, here's what it is actually - Sonam and Swara (real-life buddies) - share screen space in upcoming release Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Kareena Kapoor. On her Instagram, Swara shared a collection of photos before she headed to Sonam's mehendi, whose venue is The Sunteck, Signature Island, Bandra. This is what Swara wrote on Instagram: "Off to the mehendi celebrations of my real veere Sonam Kapoor #sonamkishaadi in this exquisite Manish Malhotra creation... love love love it Manish. Jewellery by my fave Amrapali (earrings) and Mahesh Notandass (maangtika and ring)... Styled by Divya Saini, assisted by Vidhi Rambhia HMU: Saracapela. Cannot wait to get mehendi'd!!! Sonam main aa rahi hoooooon :)"
Highlights
- "Off to the mehendi celebrations of my real veere Sonam," she wrote
- Swara Bhasker opted for a white and beige lehenga
- Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker's upcoming film is Veere Di Wedding
For Sonam's mehendi Swara Bhasker opted for a white and beige lehenga from the studios of Manish Malhotra and paired it with jewellery by Amrapali and Mahesh Notandass. Check out photos of Swara Bhasker here:
Off to the mehendi celebrations of my real #veere @sonamkapoor #sonamkishaadi in this exquisite @manishmalhotra05 @mmalhotraworld creation.. love love love it Manish jewellery by my fave @amrapalijewels (earrings) & @mahesh_notandass (maangtika & ring) ..Styled by @dibzoo assisted by @vidhirambhia HMU: @saracapela Cannot wait to get mehendi'd!!! Sonam main aa rahi hoooooon :)
Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker are also co-stars of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
CommentsMonday's function will be Sonam Kapoor's second mehendi ceremony - she got her bridal mehendi done at an intimate close-friends-and-family-only gathering on Sunday evening, which was at her house in Mumbai.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will have a day wedding on Tuesday in accordance with Sikh rituals. The festivities will be wrapped with a blockbuster party tomorrow evening. Sonam and Anand are reportedly considering October or November for their honeymoon as the actress has a very busy roster. Sonam will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and May 15, and she also has Veere Di Wedding releasing in June.