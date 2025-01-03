Inside Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's New Year Celebrations. Bonus - Vayu

Sonam Kapoor made a fashionably late entrance into the New Year 2025, ringing it in with her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu. She shared a series of photos on Instagram. In one of the pictures, the actress is seen enjoying a drink with Anand, while another image captures a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. One video shows Sonam holding Vayu in her lap as they enjoy a scenic view from the car. The little one was seen happily gazing outside, while Sonam smiled at the camera.

In another picture, Vayu is seen riding a toy car with his father. "Happy happy new year! Sorry for the late greetings... but I was recovering from a spectacular trip with my nearest and dearest," Sonam captioned the post.

She also thanked her close friends and family, saying, "Thank you to my Sindhi clan @anandahuja @ase_msb @rheakapoor @karanboolani @kashmab @mohit216 love you all.. and spending New Year's with you was epic! Missed you @harshvarrdhankapoor."

ICYDK: Sonam Kapoor married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai. The couple welcomed Vayu in August 2022.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Shome Makhija's film Blind (2022). Sonam Kapoor made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Saawariya in 2007. She has also appeared in several films including Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, Aisha, Pad Man, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag among others.

Anand Ahuja, on the other hand, runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.