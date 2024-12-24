Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor, Rhea, And Harsh Varrdhan Send Love To Anil Kapoor On His Birthday

Anil Kapoor will next be seen in the film Subedaar. The film is set to release on OTT in 2025

Read Time: 2 mins
Instagram/Bollywood Nostalgia

Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 68th birthday today. His fans, industry friends, and colleagues have extended heartwarming wishes to ‘AK'. 

On the special day, Sonam Kapoor dropped a cute picture of her father on Instagram Stories.

Here, Anil Kapoor is seen enjoying a candid moment his grandson Vayu. Sonam wrote, “Love you, Anil Kapoor.” 

Instagram/Sonam Kapoor

Instagram/Sonam Kapoor

 

Rhea Kapoor has picked a priceless gem from their childhood album to wish her superstar father.

Sonam and Rhea look adorable in the picture. The frame screams father-daughter goals. 

Have a look here:

Instagram/Bollywood Nostalgia

Instagram/Bollywood Nostalgia

 

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has shared a still from AK vs AK's reading session on to mark the special occasion. The Vikramaditya Motwane film was released on December 24, 2020.  

Instagram/Harshvvardhan Kapoor

Instagram/Harshvvardhan Kapoor

 

Producer Ekta Kapoor's birthday wish for Anil Kapoor was all things cool. She dropped a throwback picture featuring herself with the actor and said, "Happy birthday sir!!! U r young, evolved and soooooooooooo cooool!!" 

Instagram/Ekta Kapoor

Instagram/Ekta Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's brother, actor Sanjay Kapoor reposted the teaser of his upcoming film Subedaar on Instagram Stories. The note read, “Happy birthday, Sudedaar.”

Instagram/ Sanjay Kapoor

Instagram/ Sanjay Kapoor

 

Subedaar will be directed by Suresh Triveni. The film will be backed by Vikram Malhotra.

At the time of announcing the film, the makers said, “A special day calls for a special announcement.” Anil Kapoor plays the role of a former soldier by the name of Arjun Maurya.

The film is slated to release on OTT in 2025. The official date is yet to be shared by the makers.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Savi. The film also featured Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane.

