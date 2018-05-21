Here's Why Kareena Kapoor Called Swara Bhasker 'The Masaan Actor' Swara Bhaker shared an interesting account from the sets of Veere Di Wedding and revealed that she was called the "thinking actor"

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Still from the film Veere Di Wedding (Courtesy vdwthefilm New Delhi: Highlights Swara revealed interesting stories from the sets of Veere Di Wedding Kareena Kapoor called Swara the "thinking actor" Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1 veeres seemed to have bonded well on the sets and are having a blast during their promotional duties of Masaan actor".Swara told Masaan actor because she thought I was in the film as well and that I am a perfect choice for such films." However, the confusion was sorted out by Swara later but then she was already "named her as the thinking actor". Masaan originally stars Richa Chadha and Vicky Kaushal.



The Ranjhaana actress said that it was on the sets of Veere Di Wedding that the actress had a blast like nowhere else. Talking about a certain scene from the film, Swara said that she was supposed to sit together with the other three actresses and she happened to fall off the place. According to Swara, Kareena did not hold back from laughing at the scenario and said: "thinking actor was thinking so much that she couldn't focus and fell down," reported



The 30-year-old actress also shared that Sonam Kapoor, Kareena, Rhea and Shikha Talsania had formed a "girl gang" on the sets. "Kareena has no airs about her stardom, the four of us and Rhea had actually formed a girl gang there. Kareenawould enjoy telling stories and that is why we would call her storyteller. In her earlier days, Kareena has stayed in a hostel and that is why she has all the traits to enjoy. And that is why I guess she enjoys life to the fullest," Swara told



Watch the trailer of Veere Di wedding here:



Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Veere Di Wedding encompasses the lives of four girlfriends who are dealing with life-challenges in different ways.



The onscreenseemed to have bonded well on the sets and are having a blast during their promotional duties of Veere Di Wedding. But certain revelations by actress Swara Bhasker from the sets of the film are actually very interesting. The actress reveals in her interview to mid-day an interesting account from the sets of the film and said that she was called the "thinking actor" and the name was given to her by none other than Kareena Kapoor. Swara revealed that it was her co-star Kareena, who would often pull her leg on the sets of the film and would also call her "theactor".Swara told mid-day : "She used to also call me theactor because she thought I was in the film as well and that I am a perfect choice for such films." However, the confusion was sorted out by Swara later but then she was already "named her as the thinking actor".originally stars Richa Chadha and Vicky Kaushal.Theactress said that it was on the sets ofthat the actress had a blast like nowhere else. Talking about a certain scene from the film, Swara said that she was supposed to sit together with the other three actresses and she happened to fall off the place. According to Swara, Kareena did not hold back from laughing at the scenario and said: "thinking actor was thinking so much that she couldn't focus and fell down," reported mid-day The 30-year-old actress also shared that Sonam Kapoor, Kareena, Rhea and Shikha Talsania had formed a "girl gang" on the sets. "Kareena has no airs about her stardom, the four of us and Rhea had actually formed a girl gang there. Kareenawould enjoy telling stories and that is why we would call her storyteller. In her earlier days, Kareena has stayed in a hostel and that is why she has all the traits to enjoy. And that is why I guess she enjoys life to the fullest," Swara told mid-day Watch the trailer ofhere:Directed by Shashank Khaitan,encompasses the lives of four girlfriends who are dealing with life-challenges in different ways. The film hits the screen on June 1. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter