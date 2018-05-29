Veere Di Wedding: Why Sonam Kapoor Decided To Not Play The Protagonist "If I had chosen to play the central character, I don't think any other mainstream actress would have done the film," said Sonam Kapoor

It has been a busy month for actress Sonam Kapoor who married Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Mumbai. Following her wedding to the Delhi based entrepreneur, the actress flew to Cannes, to represent cosmetics giant L'Oreal on the red carpet - a tradition she has been following for eight years now. Sonam is now busy promoting her upcoming filmwith the cast, which releases on June 1. On choosing to play Avni's character, who is friends with the protagonist Kalindi (played by Kareena Kapoor), Sonam recently told IANS: "I don't believe that I need to play the central character. It's the character I wanted to play the most and I had the choice and I chose Avni. It worked out really well. If I had chosen to play the central character, I don't think any other mainstream actress would have done the film." Veere Di Wedding will be Sonam Kapoor's second release of this ye ar, first being. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh,encompasses the lives of four childhood friends who are dealing with individual life struggles. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor as the central character , who is a bride-to-be while Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania play supporting roles.In her interview, Sonam also said that "good work" is the only goal she hope to achieve more than anything else. Sonam was asked in the interview whether stardom comes with a price tag, to which she replied: "I have never gone for fame or stardom. I have always gone for good work. So when you are not seeking something out, there is no price tag attached to it. It just comes naturally."About how she judges a particular script, Sonam told IANS: "I don't think about this is a masala film or this is a 'this' film. I think it is just the kind of film that I want to do...the character I really enjoy doing and working in. I don't take any kind of pressure. It's just a matter of what makes me feel passionate about. It could be anything," said the 32-year-old actress added. After, the actress will be next seen in, where Sonam is allegedly playing the role of Sanjay Dutt's rumoured love interest Tina Munim. She also hasandin the pipeline.(With inputs from IANS)