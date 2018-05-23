Veere Di Wedding Producer Ekta Kapoor Plans Personal Screening Of Film. Here's Why It's Special

Film producer Ekta Kapoor is keeping a special screening of Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, like all producers do. However, this is special as Ekta hardly hosts screening for any of her films and the last time she did was for Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture, which released in 2011. "Lastly, for the first time in 8 years, keeping a personal screening of my film! I never do! The last time I kept a screening was for The Dirty Picture," Ekta Kapoor tweeted. Team Veere Di Wedding's promotional plans are on point and Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha are taking their film to several places.
Ekta, who is co-producing the film with Rhea Kapoor (Sonam's sister), also added, "Ok the time has come to say this! Veere Di Wedding is about to release and it's important to say this before the release! Outcomes define our memories! Film does well we remember it fondly doesn't we conveniently erase the memory or call it a mistake!"
Lastly for the first time in 8 years keeping a personal screening of my film! I never do! D last time I kept a screening was for #thedirtypicture— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 23, 2018
Ok the time has come to say this! #VeereDiWedding is about to release n its imp to say this before the release ! Outcomes define our memories! Film does well we remember it fondly doesn't we conveniently erase d memory or call it a mistake!— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 23, 2018
Veere Di Wedding's plot revolves around four friends, who stand by each other all the times. However, each one of them have some or the other complications in their otherwise happening life.
CommentsVeere Di Wedding is Kareena's first film after giving birth to Taimur while it is Sonam's first film after her wedding.
Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding hits the screens on June 1. Sumeet Vyas, Neena Gupta, Vivek Mushran and Manoj Pahwa star in supporting roles.