Veere Di Wedding: 'So Far No Problem With Censor Board,' Says Producer Rhea Kapoor Producer Rhea Kapoor said that Veere Di Wedding has not received any objection from the Censor Board yet

is just a week away from its release and the cast and crew of the film are currently busy promoting their film. Though the film is yet to receive certification, producer Rhea Kapoor put all speculation to rest that the film is facing troubles from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) because of the cuss words used in the movie , reported news agency IANS. Rhea, who was present at the music launch ofalong with the entire cast and crew, rubbished rumours and said: "So far we have had no problem with the Censor Board. I don't want to talk more about it because we still have not gotten the Censor (certificate) in our hands. Once we get it, we will issue a proper press release."Rhea has also revealed that she was accompanied by her father Anil Kapoor to present the film to CBFC. "One can be certain that if we can make a film for which my father can come along, then clearly, as women none of us should be ashamed of the film," Rhea told IANS.Ekta Kapoor, who is the co-producer of, added that the film has already recovered its cost and they are looking forward to a clean run at the box office. Ekta also said that she completely trusts her co-producer for her efforts. "Actually, I love this film. I trust the producer and I have four stellar leading women in the film. I have always picked a script which was not a hit on paper but on release became super successful," the 42-year old producer told IANS. On June 1, the Kapoor siblings will clash at the box office since Harshvardhan's film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will also hit the screens on that day . Explaining the team's decision to release the film on the same date as his sister's, Harshvardhan told mid-day : "While our trailer released on May 2, we didn't get the film's music on time. Also, Vikram (director Vikramaditya Motwane) was still finishing the film. We didn't expectto release on May 25, because the makers were fighting a legal battle. With the IPL ending on May 27, June 1 looked like an ideal date. It's a cleaner space for two films of distinct genres to release."Directed by Shashanka Ghosh,encompasses the lives of four girlfriends, who are dealing with life-challenges in different ways. The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania as the four protagonists.