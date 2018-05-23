Kareena Kapoor On Her Funniest Veere Di Wedding Memory: 'Never Done That In My Career...' When asked about her "funniest memories" from the film's sets, Kareena said: "I think it would be throwing Sumeet Vyas off the moon in the film

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Kareena, Sumeet in a still from Veere Di Wedding (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Kareena stars opposite Sumeet Vyas in Veere Di Wedding Kareena's "funniest" memory from sets is about Sumeet Vyas Veere Di Wedding also stars Sonam and Swara Veere Di Wedding looks like a fun-fest from the trailer and the songs, which have been released so far. But how much fun did the actors have on set? The correct answer would be a lot. News agency IANS reported that Veere Di Wedding shoot and we indeed got a glimpse of it in the trailer. Can you guess what exactly she's talking about? Let's not keep you waiting. When asked about her "funniest memories" from the film's sets, Kareena said: "I think it would be throwing Sumeet Vyas off the moon in the film. That was quite funny because I have never done that in my career," reported IANS.



If you remember, towards the middle of the almost-three-minute-long trailer, there arrives a scene in which Kalindi (played by Kareena) and Rishabh (played by Sumeet Vyas) can be seen sitting on a huge cut-out of a moon during a function of their wedding festivities in the movie. Then happens a massive faux paus - the sitting arrangement turns out to be misbalanced and Rishabh falls off the moon. LOL.

This is what we are talking about (courtesy YouTube)



Talking about how it turned out to be such an



Watch the trailer of Veere Di Wedding here:







Kareena Kapoor also co-stars with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the film, which tracks the story of a bride-to-be and her three close friends. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by



(With IANS inputs)



looks like a fun-fest from the trailer and the songs, which have been released so far. But how much fun did the actors have on set? The correct answer would be a lot. News agency IANS reported that Kareena Kapoor just revealed her funniest moment fromshoot and we indeed got a glimpse of it in the trailer. Can you guess what exactly she's talking about? Let's not keep you waiting. When asked about her "funniest memories" from the film's sets, Kareena said: "I think it would be throwing Sumeet Vyas off the moon in the film. That was quite funny because I have never done that in my career," reported IANS.If you remember, towards the middle of the almost-three-minute-long trailer, there arrives a scene in which Kalindi (played by Kareena) and Rishabh (played by Sumeet Vyas) can be seen sitting on a huge cut-out of a moon during a function of their wedding festivities in the movie. Then happens a massive faux paus - the sitting arrangement turns out to be misbalanced and Rishabh falls off the moon. LOL.Talking about how it turned out to be such an enjoyable experience for Kareena , the actress said: "I never had the opportunity to throw a hero off from a moon. So thank you everyone, for giving me this chance, I am sure it will go down in history," reported IANS.Watch the trailer ofhere: Kareena Kapoor also co-stars with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the film, which tracks the story of a bride-to-be and her three close friends. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Ekta and Rhea Kapoor , Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.(With IANS inputs) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter