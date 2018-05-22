Veere Di Wedding Star Kareena Kapoor 'Values Every Relationship, Especially Friends'

Actress Kareena Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting her next film Veere Di Wedding, said that she 'values every relationship' in her life, especially her friends' reports news agency IANS. Veere Di Wedding, also starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, is a story of four best friends, who stand by each other all the time. "I value every relationship in my life, especially my friends. They are the most important people for me," Kareena said on the special show Cricket Final Party Toh Banti Hai, IANS reports. Veere Di Wedding is Kareena's first film after giving birth to son Taimur.
Highlights
- Sonam, Swara and Shikha are Kareena's Veere Di Wedding co-stars
- Sonam had also said that Kareena is one of her closest friends
- Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1
"In fact, I wouldn't have been married right now, if it wasn't for them. They have always loved and supported me and have been with me through thick and thin in life. They will continue to be an integral part of my life," Kareena added.
Some weeks ago, when Sonam Kapoor was asked if 'true friends' can't be made in Bollywood, she said, "Completely untrue. Jacqueline, Bebo (Kareena) and Swara are my closest friends."
Last evening, a lovely picture of Sonam and Kareena was posted by Rhea Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding co-producer, perfect response to people who say 'actresses can't be friends.' Kareena was by Sonam's side when she married Anand Ahuja on May 8. She had also attended her wedding reception. Their film releases on June 1.
CommentsKareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan since 2012. Taimur is the couple's only child. She is the younger daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita and her elder sister is actress Karisma.
(With IANS inputs)