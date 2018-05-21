Sonam And Kareena Kapoor's Pic Is The Perfect Response To 'Actresses Can't Be Friends'

Rumours about reported tiff between Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's have resurfaced time and again, prompting the 32-year-old actress to lash out at gossip columns, branding them as "outdated, irresponsible and harmful." On Monday, we chanced upon a photo on Rhea Kapoor's Instagram, which is perhaps the perfect response to the myth the female co-stars can't really be friends. Rhea's photo is from Sonam's wedding day, in which the new bride and Kareena feature sharing an adorable moment together. "And they say actresses can't be friends. Couldn't help myself. Real and reel bride. Happy girls, strong independent, crazy talented and also just crazy. It's been a two year long journey and now it's all just ten days away. #sentimentalproducer #sentimentalsister also just mental (sic)," is how the Veere Di Wedding producer captioned the photo.
Highlights
- Sonam, Kareena are co-stars of Veere Di Wedding
- This is Sonam and Kareena's first film together
- Kareena also attended Sonam's wedding with her family
This will make us go over the delightful memories from Sonam's wedding festivities all over again:
Kareena attended Sonam's wedding with her full-house in attendance. She was accompanied by sister Karisma, husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Sonam married Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja on May 8 and rounded off the wedding festivities with a reception in the evening, of which Kareena was also part of.
Speaking to mid-day, Sonam recently clarified that gossip is just an inevitable part of being a star and they are not really a point of concern for either her or Kareena: "Such gossip doesn't bother us because we are in a secure space. Bebo and I are the third generation of actors and we know how the media functions. We are great friends. We have made a kick-ass movie and proved that women can work with each other and get along. We had a blast."
Sonam also revealed they are part of WhatsApp group:"There's no rivalry between us. In fact, Bebo, me, Rhea and Lolo have a WhatsApp group, called The Kapoor Girls. We post each other's yesteryear pictures on it. Bebo and I have been friends for 15 years."
CommentsIn October last year, Sonam addressed the rumour of an alleged rift between her and Kareena with strongly worded tweets and wrote: "Veeres stand together, through "blind stories", false accusations and smear campaigns. That's true friendship." She also put out a lengthy statement in a tweet, which read:
#VeereDiWeddingpic.twitter.com/I0aLmAdu6w— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 16, 2017
Kareena and Sonam Kapoor co-stars with Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in Veere Di Wedding, which is a story of friendship about four girlfriends. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.