Laaj Sharam: Kareena Kapoor, We Feel You. Veere Di Wedding Song Is Every Bride-To-Be Ever Ditch your Laaj Sharam, because veeres Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania are here to help you do that

Laaj Sharam was released on Monday. This is the fourth song from the movie to be released. The song has been sung by Divya Kumar, Jasleen Royal. Laaj Sharam, the fourth song from Veere Di Wedding is here and is yet another glimpse of how your girlfriends always got your back, especially if you are a nervous bride-to-be. Laaj Sharam documents the daily dosage of sasuma pep-talk which Kalindi (played by Kareena) gets and how unwillingly she ventures into her wedding shopping with the in-laws. While Kalindi is very much in the mood to cancel her shaadi shopping dates and scream out loud to vent her frustration, she realises things have changed now and she can only act crazy with her team of veeres.



"Throw the Laaj Sharam out of the window and open the door to freedom," is how the makers describes the song. Laaj Sharam is the fourth song from the movie to have released and has been sung by Divya Kumar and Jasleen Royal. The rapping bits have been added by rapper Enbee.



Laaj Sharam also offers glimpses of what's going on the lives of Avni (played by Sonam), Sakshi (played by Swara) and Meera (played by Shikha). Sonam, who is Kalindi's advice guru, clearly appears to be in a mess because of the new guy in his life.



Watch Laaj Sharam from Veere Di Wedding here:







Other songs which have been released from Veere Di Wedding so far are Tareefan, Veere and Bhangra Ta Sajda. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.





