Veere Di Wedding Song Bhangra Ta Sajda: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor And Their Veeres Bring The Ultimate Party Anthem

Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha in Bhangra Ta Sajda (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The song is picturised during a sangeet (it appears so) It is sung by Neha Kakkar, Romy and Shashwat Sachdev Bhangra Ta Sajda is the second song from Veere Di Wedding

After Sonam Kapoor's grand wedding , the makers of her next filmhave released a new song from the movie. (Right on time). Titled,, the song is the ultimate party anthem for this season. The song is picturised during a(it appears so) and introduces the glamorous Veeres Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania next. All the four are dressed to impress and later, Sumeet Vyas (who is paired opposite Kareena) and the other supporting actors come in picture.is sung by Neha Kakkar, Romy and Shashwat Sachdev and is written by Gaurav Solanki.Get ready to groove tofrom. Join the fun.Both the songs from the film -and- are peppy tracks and Kareena and Sonam have made them ultra-glamourous by their killing look.will be Sonam Kapoor's first film after her wedding. She got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on Tuesday. Her co-stars Kareena, Swara and Shikha attended her wedding festivities with full spirit.is a story of four girlfriends (Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania), who swear by each other. They have a happening life but several complications are there too.Watch the trailer to know about thes more.is directed by Shashank Ghosh and co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea and Ekta Kapoor. The film releases on June 1.