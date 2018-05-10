Veere Di Wedding Song Bhangra Ta Sajda: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor And Their Veeres Bring The Ultimate Party Anthem Veere Di Wedding Song Bhangra Ta Sajda: Get ready to groove to some bhangra beats

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha in Bhangra Ta Sajda (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights The song is picturised during a sangeet (it appears so) It is sung by Neha Kakkar, Romy and Shashwat Sachdev Bhangra Ta Sajda is the second song from Veere Di Wedding Veere Di Wedding have released a new song from the movie. (Right on time). Titled, Bhangra Ta Sajda, the song is the ultimate party anthem for this season. The song is picturised during a sangeet (it appears so) and introduces the glamorous Bhangra Ta Sajda - No One Gives A Damn is sung by Neha Kakkar, Romy and Shashwat Sachdev and is written by Gaurav Solanki.



Get ready to groove to Bhangra Ta Sajda from Veere Di Wedding. Join the fun.







Both the songs from the film - Tareefan and Bhangra Ta Sajda - are peppy tracks and Kareena and Sonam have made them ultra-glamourous by their killing look.



Watch Tareefan here.







Veere Di Wedding will be Sonam Kapoor's first film after her wedding. She got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on Tuesday. Her co-stars Kareena, Swara and Shikha attended her wedding festivities with full spirit.



Veere Di Wedding is a story of four girlfriends (Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania), who swear by each other. They have a happening life but several complications are there too.



Watch the trailer to know about the veeres more.



(Viewer discretion advised. Some content in this video may be unsuitable for children.)







Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashank Ghosh and co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea and Ekta Kapoor. The film releases on June 1.





