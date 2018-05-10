See Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja's First Instagram Post After Wedding

New Delhi:
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding was the talk of the town, where the industry's most sought after celebrities showed up. The wedding was a grand affair where the celebrities turned up in their finery and had the best time in the post wedding reception (going by the photos and videos). Soon after the couple got married in a traditional Sikh wedding on Tuesday morning, Sonam was prompt enough to change her Twitter as well as Instagram usernames to "Sonam K Ahuja" and "sonamkapoorahuja" respectively. Just a day after the couple took their wedding vows, hubby Anand posted a picture on Instagram and wrote: "pure hearts rule ... #everydayphenomenal," with a heart emoticon. The picture shared by Anand is from the couple's reception party where their shoes are in focus. Cynosure of all eyes is Anand's Nike and Sonam's Jimmy Choo which the couple sported on their wedding day.
Sonam also replied to her husband's first post on Instagram after their wedding and wrote: " Our dancing @jimmychoo @nike".
Sonam Kapoor married her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. The wedding was preceded by a Mehndi function and a pre-mehendi party which was attended by Kapoor family's close associates. The wedding was followed by a reception which was attended by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukherji, Abhishek Bachchan and the Ambanis.
Before their wedding was confirmed they never addressed the speculation around their relationship. Just a week before their wedding, the news was confirmed by a joint statement from the Kapoor and Ahuja family which read: "The Kapoor & Ahuja families take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."
Sonam Kapoor has a very busy schedule after her wedding. The actress has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for the last eight years and this year as well she won't let her marriage celebrations take a toll on her work commitments. The 32 year old actress will attend the festival on May 14 and 15. Following this, she will be back pavilion promoting her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding
which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. The film is scheduled for June 1 release.