See Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja's First Instagram Post After Wedding

Sonam Kapoor and Anannd Ahuja on their wedding day (Courtessonam.ki.shaadi)

pure hearts rule ... #everydayphenomenal A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on May 9, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding was the talk of the town, where the industry's most sought after celebrities showed up. The wedding was a grand affair where the celebrities turned up in their finery and had the best time in the post wedding reception (going by the photos and videos). Soon after the couple got married in a traditional Sikh wedding on Tuesday morning, Sonam was prompt enough to change her Twitter as well as Instagram usernames to "Sonam K Ahuja" and "sonamkapoorahuja" respectively. Just a day after the couple took their wedding vows, hubby Anand posted a picture on Instagram and wrote: "pure hearts rule ... #everydayphenomenal," with a heart emoticon. The picture shared by Anand is from the couple's reception party where their shoes are in focus. Cynosure of all eyes is Anand's Nike and Sonam's Jimmy Choo which the couple sported on their wedding day.

Sonam also replied to her husband's first post on Instagram after their wedding and wrote: " Our dancing @jimmychoo @nike".





Sonam Kapoor married her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. The wedding was preceded by a Mehndi function and a pre-mehendi party which was attended by Kapoor family's close associates. The wedding was followed by a reception which was attended by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukherji, Abhishek Bachchan and the Ambanis.

