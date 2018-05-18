Veere Di Wedding: Sonam, Kareena, Swara And Shikha's Look Was Curated By 10 Stylists + Rhea Kapoor

The team of upcoming film Veere Di Wedding set fashion goals for aspiring fashionistas the minute its first promotional material hit the internet. Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania play four friends each different from the other per style and sensibilities and yet they are veeres for life. Producer Rhea Kapoor, who is also Sonam's sister and stylist-in-chief, told mid-day that she headed a 10-member team to curate four distinctive looks for each protagonist. "When we started off, the brief was to create a young and contemporary wardrobe for each of these women. In the second stage, we had to take into account the style of each character - their outfits had to be unique to their personalities in the film," she told mid-day.
- Rhea said that the actors did not interfere in the costume department
- "They trusted us blindly on this one," she said
- Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1
Rhea told mid-day that she trusted designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the wedding couture in the film (have you seen the gorgeous lehengas in the song Bhangra Ta Sajda?) and none of the actors interfered in the decision-making process. "We were always open to feedback, but they trusted us blindly on this one," Rhea said.
CommentsRhea also praised director Shashanka Ghosh for seconding her vision. Rhea and Shashanka are collaborating again after 2014's Khoobsurat, also starring Sonam Kapoor. "Having worked together in the past, Shashanka and I can read each other's mind," Rhea told mid-day.
Veere Di Wedding also stars Sumeet Vyas and Neena Gupta and it will open in theatres on June 1.