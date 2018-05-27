Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja. Just Like This, Forever

Highlights
- "I'm cool always," commented Sonam
- "You'll are too cute and equally cool," read a comment
- They married earlier this month
A couple of days ago, Anand Ahuja explained why they had zeroed in on 'Everyday Phenomenal' as their wedding hashtag. "Everyday phenomenal reminds Sonam Kapoor of the importance of appreciation, positivity, and gratitude...that happiness is not something you get, it's something you are," read an excerpt from Anand's post.
The meaning & notion behind #everydayphenomenal is best described by this poem, one of my favorites, below: "Who has not found the heaven below Will fail of it above. God's residence is next to mine His furniture is love." #EmilyDickinson #MahatmaGandhi taught us that our words become our actions which in turn become our habits, our values and ultimately our destiny. #EverydayPhenomenal reminds @sonamkapoor of the importance of appreciation, positivity, and gratitude...that happiness is not something you get, it's something you are. #EverydayPhenomenal #fbf @faraz_khalid @noon
Just few hours after Anand's post, Sonam filled Instagram with a loved-up picture of the duo, which was actually a response to her husband's post. In the comments section, Anand revealed why Sonam actually posted it. "Sonam to me: 'How come you get to post and I don't get to post!? I also want to post!'... 2 min later... 'Anand, see your Instagram!'" read Anand's comment.
Sonam is now busy with Veere Di Wedding duties. The film releases this Friday (June 1).