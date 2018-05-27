Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja. Just Like This, Forever

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja delighted us with some yet other adorable pictures of themselves

Anand Ahuja shared this picture with Sonam Kapoor (Image courtesy: anandahuja)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "I'm cool always," commented Sonam
  2. "You'll are too cute and equally cool," read a comment
  3. They married earlier this month
Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja delighted us with some yet other adorable pictures of themselves and they are sending the Internet into a meltdown (sort of). "Cool... not cool," Anand captioned his post with the hashtag 'Everyday Phenomenal.' (This was their wedding hashtag too). Sonam, currently busy with Veere Di Wedding duties, was quick to respond to Anand's picture and commented, "I'm cool always," adding wink and heart emoticons. (Sonam and Anand, you guys are adorable). "You'll are too cute and equally cool" and "they are setting the goals too high" are some of the several comments posted on their pictures.

Take a look at Sonam and Anand's picture (Swipe right to see the other one).
 
 

Cool Not Cool ... #SunYAY ... #everydayphenomenal #bhaneonnike #bhaneonadi

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on



A couple of days ago, Anand Ahuja explained why they had zeroed in on 'Everyday Phenomenal' as their wedding hashtag. "Everyday phenomenal reminds Sonam Kapoor of the importance of appreciation, positivity, and gratitude...that happiness is not something you get, it's something you are," read an excerpt from Anand's post.
 


Just few hours after Anand's post, Sonam filled Instagram with a loved-up picture of the duo, which was actually a response to her husband's post. In the comments section, Anand revealed why Sonam actually posted it. "Sonam to me: 'How come you get to post and I don't get to post!? I also want to post!'... 2 min later... 'Anand, see your Instagram!'" read Anand's comment.
 


Comments
Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on May 8. After the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception for their friends and colleagues. Later, the newly-weds flew to Delhi (Anand's hometown) for a brief stay and from there, Sonam went to attend the Cannes Film Festival.

Sonam is now busy with Veere Di Wedding duties. The film releases this Friday (June 1).
 

