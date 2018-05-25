Anand Ahuja Just Revealed How Competitive Sonam Kapoor Is When It Comes To Instagram

Addressing a comment to his sister-in-law Rhea Kapoor, Anand shared a cute little conversation between Mr and Mrs Ahuja

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 25, 2018 15:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Anand Ahuja Just Revealed How Competitive Sonam Kapoor Is When It Comes To Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy sonamkapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "My dapped husband for all our lifetimes," wrote Sonam
  2. Sonam shared a photo with Anand Ahuja
  3. Anand revealed something about Sonam in the comments
Just a few hours after Anand Ahuja explained the meaning of "#EverydayPhenomenal" - their wedding hashtag - there arrived a loved-up post on Sonam Kapoor's Instagram. Sonam made the best use of the Flashback Friday and shared a throwback photo featuring herself and Anand but that's not what the highlight is. In the comments section, Anand sort of makes a revelation about how competitive Sonam is when it comes to Instagram posts. Addressing a comment to his sister-in-law Rhea Kapoor, Anand shared a cute little conversation between Mr and Mrs Ahuja. Here's how it goes: "Sonam to me: 'How come you get to post and I don't get to post!? I also want to post!'... 2 min later... 'Anand, see your Instagram!'". He followed it up with face-palm and ROFL emojis. Anand was replying to Rhea's comment: "Best in the world."

Meanwhile, this is what Mrs Kapoor-Ahuja had captioned her photo: "My dapper handsome husband for all our lifetimes." Sonam's Instagram post is crazy viral now with over 2,36,100 'likes' in less than an hour! Sonam has 12.9 million Instagram followers while Delhi-based businessman Anand has over 3 lakh followers.
 



 
sonam instagram

Screenshot of Anand Ahuja's comment on Sonam's post (courtesy Instagram)




This is what Anand Ahuja had posted earlier in the day:
 


Sonam Kapoor is perhaps making up for lost times and we are loving every bit of it. Ahead of the big fat Kapoor-Ahuja wedding and the announcement, photos of the couple only featured on Anand's Instagram with only work-related or promotional posts appeared on Sonam's feed.

Comments
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wrapped their wedding festivities with a blockbuster reception ceremony in Mumbai, which witnessed the who's who of Bollywood dropping by. The couple have remained busy with their respective work commitments since then. After Cannes, Sonam is now preoccupied with the promotions of Veere Di Wedding while Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand is shuttling between Mumbai and Delhi to supervise work on the upcoming stores for Bhane, the brand of clothing he owns.

Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

anand ahujasonam kapoor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreBengali News

................................ Advertisement ................................