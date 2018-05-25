Anand Ahuja Just Revealed How Competitive Sonam Kapoor Is When It Comes To Instagram

Highlights
- "My dapped husband for all our lifetimes," wrote Sonam
- Sonam shared a photo with Anand Ahuja
- Anand revealed something about Sonam in the comments
Meanwhile, this is what Mrs Kapoor-Ahuja had captioned her photo: "My dapper handsome husband for all our lifetimes." Sonam's Instagram post is crazy viral now with over 2,36,100 'likes' in less than an hour! Sonam has 12.9 million Instagram followers while Delhi-based businessman Anand has over 3 lakh followers.
This is what Anand Ahuja had posted earlier in the day:
The meaning & notion behind #everydayphenomenal is best described by this poem, one of my favorites, below: "Who has not found the heaven below Will fail of it above. God's residence is next to mine His furniture is love." #EmilyDickinson #MahatmaGandhi taught us that our words become our actions which in turn become our habits, our values and ultimately our destiny. #EverydayPhenomenal reminds @sonamkapoor of the importance of appreciation, positivity, and gratitude...that happiness is not something you get, it's something you are. #EverydayPhenomenal #fbf @faraz_khalid @noon
Sonam Kapoor is perhaps making up for lost times and we are loving every bit of it. Ahead of the big fat Kapoor-Ahuja wedding and the announcement, photos of the couple only featured on Anand's Instagram with only work-related or promotional posts appeared on Sonam's feed.
Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.