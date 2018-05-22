Sonam Kapoor's Work-Life Balance: Veere Di Wedding Duties, Then Date With Anand Ahuja Sonam Kapoor's hectic Monday started with Veere Di Wedding promotions and ended with a dinner date with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja make time for each other in between their busy schedule. Sonam attended the Cannes Film Festival a week after her wedding earlier this month and returned to Mumbai in time for the promotion of Veere Di Wedding. Sonam is splitting time between work and personal life like a pro - she started her Monday with the film's promotion with co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania and ended with a dinner with Anand Ahuja. Sonam and Anand were photographed outside a suburban Mumbai restaurant on Monday evening, apparently post-dinner. Sonam was dressed in an oversized white shirt with cropped leggings while Anand Ahuja paired Nike shorts with an Adidas tee. Here's a glimpse of Sonam and Anand inside their car, least bothered about the paparazzi. Like we said, Sonam promoted Veere Di Wedding on Monday afternoon. She wore an Erdem floral-printed dress along with Manolo Blahnik pumps. Sonam's co-star Kareena opted for a cut-out dress from designer label Meena, by Uju Offiah while Swara Bhasker wore a white dress from the shelves of Andrea Iyamah. Actress Shikha Talsania wore a monochrome outfit from The Label Life. Here are the four veeres during the film's promotion: Veere Di Wedding is produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Veere Di Wedding also stars Neena Gupta and Sumeet Vyas. The film will open in theatres on June 1 along with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which features Sonam and Rhea's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor in title role.