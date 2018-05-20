Sonam Kapoor Receives Husband Anand Ahuja At Airport. Pics Are Viral

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's pictures are breaking the Internet

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at the airport

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sonam was seated in her car
  2. Sonam and Anand couldn't stop looking at each other
  3. They married on May 8
Sonam Kapoor, who is currently busy with Veere Di Wedding promotions, came to receive her husband Anand Ahuja at the Mumbai airport on Saturday night. The couple's pictures, looking and smiling at each other in their car, are breaking the Internet. Sonam was seated in her car and was soon joined by Anand. (Sonam and Anand, you guys are so cute). Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja married on May 8 in Mumbai. The wedding was followed by a starry reception. After the festivities, the newly-weds flew to Delhi, his hometown for a weekend stay and from there, Sonam went to Cannes.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's cute pictures at the airport.
 
sonam anand ndtv
 
sonam anand ndtv
 
sonam anand ndtv

(Lovely).

Both Sonam and Anand have changed their names on social media. Anand Ahuja has added the initial 'S' to his name on Instagram while Sonam had taken up his surname and changed her display name on all social media accounts.

Sonam returned from the French Riviera a couple of days ago and while in Cannes, she made two blockbuster appearances on the red carpet. Her bridal mehendi was what made it to fashion reports on international sites. "Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor stepped out with a distinctive below-the-neck beauty signature that made head turns on the red carpet. At a Solo: A Star Wars Story screening, she wore delicate Henna designs etched across her hands," read a report on Sonam in Vogue.
 
 

Meantime, after coming back home, Sonam began promoting Veere Di Wedding, with co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Veere Di Wedding, co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea releases on June 1.
 

