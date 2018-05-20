Sonam Kapoor Receives Husband Anand Ahuja At Airport. Pics Are Viral

Highlights
- Sonam was seated in her car
- Sonam and Anand couldn't stop looking at each other
- They married on May 8
Take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's cute pictures at the airport.
(Lovely).
Both Sonam and Anand have changed their names on social media. Anand Ahuja has added the initial 'S' to his name on Instagram while Sonam had taken up his surname and changed her display name on all social media accounts.
Meantime, after coming back home, Sonam began promoting Veere Di Wedding, with co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Veere Di Wedding, co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea releases on June 1.