Sonam Kapoor Receives Husband Anand Ahuja At Airport. Pics Are Viral

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at the airport

Highlights Sonam was seated in her car Sonam and Anand couldn't stop looking at each other They married on May 8

Blend it like @sonamakapoor! Rock a soft yet striking look in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick -304 Rebel Rose, Infallible Blush Paint in 01 Pinkability, La Palette Gold Eyeshadow palette & Superstar Mascara.

Shop Now: https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscapepic.twitter.com/Uiumdy4fwM — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 15, 2018

This glow needs no spotlight! @sonamakapoor rocking the red carpet wearing Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick-318 Bare Attraction, Le Stylo Smoky Shadow-101 Antique Brass & Superstar mascara. Shop Now! https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj#LifeAtCannes#LOrealParisIndia#Cannes2018pic.twitter.com/x35u6XK8sH — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 14, 2018

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently busy withpromotions, came to receive her husband Anand Ahuja at the Mumbai airport on Saturday night. The couple's pictures, looking and smiling at each other in their car, are breaking the Internet. Sonam was seated in her car and was soon joined by Anand. (Sonam and Anand, you guys are so cute). S onam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja married on May 8 in Mumbai. The wedding was followed by a starry reception. After the festivities, the newly-weds flew to Delhi, his hometown for a weekend stay and from there, Sonam went to Cannes.Take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's cute pictures at the airport.(Lovely).Both Sonam and Anand have changed their names on social media . Anand Ahuja has added the initial 'S' to his name on Instagram while Sonam had taken up his surname and changed her display name on all social media accounts. Sonam returned from the French Riviera a couple of days ago and while in Cannes, she made two blockbuster appearances on the red carpet. Her bridal mehendi was what made it to fashion reports on international sites. "Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor stepped out with a distinctive below-the-neck beauty signature that made head turns on the red carpet. At ascreening, she wore delicate Henna designs etched across her hands," read a report on Sonam in Vogue Meantime, after coming back home, Sonam began promoting, with co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania., co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea releases on June 1.