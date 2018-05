Anand Ahuja Adds 'S' For Sonam Kapoor To Name On Instagram. The Internet Is A-OK With It

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at their wedding reception in Mumbai

Highlights "Find yourself an Anand Ahuja, you guys," a Twitter user wrote Sonam was heavily criticised for changing her name Sonam and Anand married on May 8

Screenshot of Anand Ahuja's Instagram profile

Anand Ahuja just added Sonam's name to his! Okay is this a benchmark? Coz I think it is Find yourself an Anand Ahuja u guys! — Atrayee (@atraychoudhury) May 17, 2018

O God.This Man Raised The Bar Sooooo High.Hubby Goals.This Kind Of Man What We Need.He Added His Wife Name As His Surname. Sonam Is Dammm Lucky.Anand Is One In Million. ANAND S AHUJA . — JananiKumar(@JananiKumar0012) May 17, 2018

.

Ohh so ... A feminist changed her last name ... Why ? Is it woman empowerment ? — (@kuldeepkarwasr7) May 9, 2018

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam K Ahuja

Sonamakapoor



Poor girl. So confused what to call herself now to fit feminist standards. pic.twitter.com/UCRCYGQv5l— Deepika Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) May 10, 2018

Actress Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja has added the initial 'S' to his name on Instagram. Now, his name on his Instagram profile (unverified) reads as, "Anand S Ahuja." Just after the wedding, Sonam had quickly taken up Anand's surname and changed her display name on all social media accounts. She's now Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. While Sonam, a self-proclaimed feminist, was heavily criticised for changing her name , it seems that the Internet approves of what Anand did. "Anand Ahuja just added Sonam's name to his. Okay is this a benchmark? Coz I think it is. Find yourself an Anand Ahuja, you guys," a Twitter user wrote.See Anand S Ahuja's changed name on Instagram.Read the tweets here.When Sonam changed her name, tweets like "oh, so a feminist changed her last name. Why? Is it woman empowerment?" and "Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sonam K Ahuja and Sonamakapoor. Poor girl. So confused what to call herself. Now to fit feminist standards" were posted. Of changing her name, Sonam said it was her 'personal choice.' "I have always said that I am a feminist. I have the choice to change my name to what I want to. Kapoor is also my father's name. So it is a man's name anyway. I chose to keep both. Anand has also changed his name but nobody wrote about that. I just decided to do it on social media because that's my platform to say that I have made a choice. It is my personal choice. Nobody put a gun to my head. You should ask him (Anand). He has also changed his name and decided to add something as well," she told Indian Express Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8 in Mumbai. Soon after the wedding, she flew to the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival. Sonam returned to India last night, after making two blockbusters appearances on the Cannes red carpet Once home, Sonam Kapoor will now gear up for the promotions of