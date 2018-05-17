Anand Ahuja Adds 'S' For Sonam Kapoor To Name On Instagram. The Internet Is A-OK With It

Highlights
See Anand S Ahuja's changed name on Instagram.
Anand Ahuja just added Sonam's name to his! Okay is this a benchmark? Coz I think it is Find yourself an Anand Ahuja u guys!— Atrayee (@atraychoudhury) May 17, 2018
O God.This Man Raised The Bar Sooooo High.Hubby Goals.This Kind Of Man What We Need.He Added His Wife Name As His Surname. Sonam Is Dammm Lucky.Anand Is One In Million. ANAND S AHUJA .— JananiKumar(@JananiKumar0012) May 17, 2018
When Sonam changed her name, tweets like "oh, so a feminist changed her last name. Why? Is it woman empowerment?" and "Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sonam K Ahuja and Sonamakapoor. Poor girl. So confused what to call herself. Now to fit feminist standards" were posted.
Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8 in Mumbai. Soon after the wedding, she flew to the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival. Sonam returned to India last night, after making two blockbusters appearances on the Cannes red carpet.
Once home, Sonam Kapoor will now gear up for the promotions of Veere Di Wedding.