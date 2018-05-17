Anand Ahuja Adds 'S' For Sonam Kapoor To Name On Instagram. The Internet Is A-OK With It

Updated: May 17, 2018 14:13 IST
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at their wedding reception in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Find yourself an Anand Ahuja, you guys," a Twitter user wrote
  2. Sonam was heavily criticised for changing her name
  3. Sonam and Anand married on May 8
Actress Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja has added the initial 'S' to his name on Instagram. Now, his name on his Instagram profile (unverified) reads as, "Anand S Ahuja." Just after the wedding, Sonam had quickly taken up Anand's surname and changed her display name on all social media accounts. She's now Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. While Sonam, a self-proclaimed feminist, was heavily criticised for changing her name, it seems that the Internet approves of what Anand did. "Anand Ahuja just added Sonam's name to his. Okay is this a benchmark? Coz I think it is. Find yourself an Anand Ahuja, you guys," a Twitter user wrote.

See Anand S Ahuja's changed name on Instagram.
 
anand ahuja instagram

Screenshot of Anand Ahuja's Instagram profile

Read the tweets here.
 
 

When Sonam changed her name, tweets like "oh, so a feminist changed her last name. Why? Is it woman empowerment?" and "Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sonam K Ahuja and Sonamakapoor. Poor girl. So confused what to call herself. Now to fit feminist standards" were posted.
 
 

Comments
Of changing her name, Sonam said it was her 'personal choice.' "I have always said that I am a feminist. I have the choice to change my name to what I want to. Kapoor is also my father's name. So it is a man's name anyway. I chose to keep both. Anand has also changed his name but nobody wrote about that. I just decided to do it on social media because that's my platform to say that I have made a choice. It is my personal choice. Nobody put a gun to my head. You should ask him (Anand). He has also changed his name and decided to add something as well," she told Indian Express.

Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8 in Mumbai. Soon after the wedding, she flew to the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival. Sonam returned to India last night, after making two blockbusters appearances on the Cannes red carpet.
 
sonam kapoor ndtv

Once home, Sonam Kapoor will now gear up for the promotions of Veere Di Wedding.
 

Trending

