Sonam Kapoor, Now Married, Will Reportedly Have This Address. No, Not London Sonam Kapoor reportedly has no plans of moving out of her Anil Kapoor's home in Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in Mumbai Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja on May 8



Sonam Kapoor's family is based in Mumbai whereas her husband Anand Ahuja is a Delhi-based entrepreneur, whose family home is in Delhi. This is the main reason the couple has reportedly not zeroed in on a property as of now. "Anand's business and family are in Delhi. Sonam's home and career are in Mumbai. For some time at least she will be shuttling between the two cities," sources revealed. Sonam Kapoor made a pit stop in Delhi before she flew off to Cannes. Earlier it was reported that the newly-married couple will move into a London house, which Anand Ahuja reportedly owns.



Sonam Kapoor's wedding was a glitzy affair, which witnessed the presence of the Bollywood's most sought after celebrities. The Kapoors hosted a pre-mehndi party, followed by a sangeet, the wedding and a grand reception. Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Shah RuKh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor were a part of the grand affair which took place over a period of three days.



Post wedding, the actress also made appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and May 15. For her first appearance, Sonam wore an off-white lehenga by Ralph Russo. On the second day, the actress pulled off a beige and yellow Vera Wang tulle dress.



After her appearance at the French Riviera, Sonam will be busy with promotional duties for her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding. The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania and releases on June 1.







