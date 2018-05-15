Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor Glams Up The French Riviera In A Denim Look. It Can't More Stylish Than This

Highlights
- Sonam aced her look with gold earrings and a dark lip colour
- She's wearing Bhane, Anand Ahuja's fashion label
- Sonam will walk the red carpet tonight
Take a look at Sonam's chic appearance at the French Riviera.
This is what #SummerEscape dreams are made of! @Sonamakapoor sports Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lip in Forbidden Kiss.— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 15, 2018
Shop her look here: https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj#LifeAtCannes#LOrealParisIndia#Cannes2018pic.twitter.com/pUhmWrICXa
Keeping her #SummerEscape look bold, @sonamakapoor is rocking Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick in 310 Forbidden kiss, Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Foundation, Volume Million lashes and brow artist genius kit. Get her look now: https://t.co/H6bR4DFYtt#LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/hGBByq0LxD— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 15, 2018
Last night, after making a glam red carpet appearance, Sonam rocked a Delpozo outfit during the Auction dinner.
Here's a recap.
Sonam Kapoor made a traffic-stopping appearance on the red carpet in an embellished off-white lehenga by Ralph and Russo. She accessorised her look with a pair of studs and a ring. Sonam styled her braided hair with a paranda. (Her mehendi is still visible).
This glow needs no spotlight! @sonamakapoor rocking the red carpet wearing Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick-318 Bare Attraction, Le Stylo Smoky Shadow-101 Antique Brass & Superstar mascara. Shop Now! https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj#LifeAtCannes#LOrealParisIndia#Cannes2018pic.twitter.com/x35u6XK8sH— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 14, 2018
All the stars are out tonight In Ralph & Russo #cannes2018 #lorealparisindia #lorealcannes #lorealskin #lorealmakeup @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin Outfit: @ralphandrusso Earrings: @chopard Parandi: @amrapalijewels Styled by: @rheakapoor and @thedeepkailey Assistants: @chandiniw @lydie_harrison Make up: @namratasoni Hair: @stephanelancien : @thehouseofpixels
Sonam Kapoor checked in the French Riviera in a black and white maxi dress from the studios of Mother of Pearl. She aced her look with Chloe boots, a black tote bag by Bottega Veneta and trendy sunglasses. "Hey Cannes," Sonam captioned her posts.
Hey Cannes! @lorealhair @lorealmakeup @lorealskin #cannes2018 #lorealparisindia #lorealskin #lorealmakeup #lorealcannes @motherofpearl @bottegaveneta @chloe @victoriabeckham Styled by- @rheakapoor and @thedeepkailey Assistants - @chandniw @lydie_harrison Make up - @namratasoni Hair - @stephanelancien
This is Sonam's eight year in Cannes. She is representing cosmetic giant L'Oreal, for which actresses Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan earlier walked the red carpet.
For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.