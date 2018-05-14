Cannes 2018: Desi Girl Sonam Kapoor's Traffic-Stopping Lehenga Look

Highlights
- She wore a lehenga for her red carpet appearance
- This is Sonam's eighth year at the Cannes film festival
- Sonam Kapoor's lehenga is courtesy Ralph and Russo
For her accessories, Sonam simple picked a pair of studs, which perfectly complemented the twinkle of her wedding rings. Sonam, who got married to Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja on May 8, walked the red carpet with her wedding mehendi still visible in her hands. So cool.
Here's a closer look at Sonam Kapoor's make-up:
Ahead of her red carpet appearance, here's a BTS sneak peek from the prep session:
Earlier in the day, Sonam, who is known for making frequent appearances when in Cannes, was spotted stepping out only once, looking uber chic in a black and white Maxi dress by Mother Of Pearl which she paired with a pair of Chloe boots. As Sonam navigated the corridors of Hotel Martinez, she was spotted carrying a tote from the shelves of Bottega Veneta and sporting bold black sunglasses. Sharing her first official look from Cannes, she wrote: "Hey, Cannes!"
On her Instagram, Sonam also gave a sneak peek of what her Cannes-special shoe collection looks like. Here's what she wrote on her story: "Do I have enough shoes for two days?" Do you think she has?
Sonam Kapoor is representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal in Cannes and will also walk the red carpet on May 15.
