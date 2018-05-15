Cannes 2018: This Pic Of Sonam Kapoor And Mahira Khan Is Viral. Seen Yet?

Highlights
- Sonam and Mahira walked the red carpet on Monday night
- "Can't wait to hang out with you at Cannes," Sonam had tweeted for Mahira
- Sonam looked radiant in an off-white embellished lehenga
Take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Mahira Khan's viral picture here.
L'Oréalistas @sonamakapoor & Mahira Khan shine on the red carpet sporting two of our favourite shades of Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lip - Bare Attraction & Rouge Envy. Buy now at Rs. 799 only - https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj#LifeAtCannes#Cannes2018#SummerEscape#LOrealParisIndiapic.twitter.com/etEqskOAuP— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 14, 2018
Ahead of making an appearance in Cannes, Sonam had tweeted about meeting Mahira at the French Riviera. Mahira had congratulated Sonam Kapoor for her wedding and the Raanjhanaa actress replied: "Thanks so much, Mahira! Can't wait to hang out with you at Cannes!"
Read Sonam and Mahira's Twitter exchange here.
Sonam congratulations! Wishing you a lifetime of joy and happiness. Inshallah. Lots of love x @sonamakapoor— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 9, 2018
Thanks so much mahira! Can't wait to hang out with you at cannes! https://t.co/VkR1kVedzB— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 10, 2018
Now, take a look at Sonam Kapoor's spectacular red carpet entry last night. She her hair loosely tied in a braid and accessorised it with a paranda.
This glow needs no spotlight! @sonamakapoor rocking the red carpet wearing Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick-318 Bare Attraction, Le Stylo Smoky Shadow-101 Antique Brass & Superstar mascara. Shop Now! https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj#LifeAtCannes#LOrealParisIndia#Cannes2018pic.twitter.com/x35u6XK8sH— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 14, 2018
Mahira walked on the red carpet looking like this.
Sonam Kapoor is attending the Cannes film festival for the eighth year this time. She will also walk the red carpet tonight and with that, she will wrap up her Cannes duties for this year.
