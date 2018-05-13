Cannes 2018: Mahira Khan Brightens The French Riviera With Shades Of White And Blue

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is painting the French Riviera white and blue with her OOTD. She posted a couple of pictures from her Cannes diary and today, she chose a costume from the studious of Elan for her appearance. Mahira looks beautiful in what appears to be a white halter-neck pantsuit and has aced her look with a kaftan in shades of blue, white and pink. "Feelin' blue, never felt so good," Mahira captioned one of her posts. "Stunning" and "the very beautiful, Mahira Khan" are some of the several comments posted on the actress' sun-kissed pictures at Cannes Film Festival.
Take a look at Mahira Khan's day at the French Riviera.
It's Mahira's debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. She is attending the event as a brand ambassador of cosmetics giant L'Oreal (just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, who represent L'Oreal from India).
And, in between the shots, Mahira posed for a picture in Cannes.
Her Cannes diary looks like this.
Mahira had confirmed her attendance with a picture of Arnold Schwarzenegger at the 1977 Cannes Film Festival.
On Twitter, a Pakistan-based fashion designer had praised Mahira as the choice to represent Pakistan on the Cannes red carpet. "Couldn't be more proud to have a sister who continues to open doors for future generations of Pakistan women. To make them believe they can achieve anything they want if they truly believe and love what they do," tweeted Hassaan Kahn.
Couldn't be more proud to have a sister who continues to open doors for future generations of Pakistan women. To make them believe they can achieve anything they want if they truly believe and love what they do. 'When they go low, we go high' @TheMahiraKhan#Cannes2018#girlpower— HK (@HassaanKahn) May 4, 2018
Aww.. can't believe you are writing this. I love you the most. https://t.co/gig4Bbvyro— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 4, 2018
Mahira Khan is best-known for her show Humsafar. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2016 film Raees. She also featured in headlines recently for reportedly dating Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor.