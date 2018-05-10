Cannes 2018: Wedding Done, Sonam Kapoor Preps For Croisette. She 'Can't Wait To Hang Out With Mahira Khan'

After a spectacular wedding, Sonam Kapoor is gearing up for her L'Oreal ambassador duty at the Cannes Film Festival. She's also excited to meet Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who joined the L'Oreal family this year. Mahira congratulated Sonam Kapoor for her wedding on Twitter and the Raanjhanaa actress replied: "Thanks so much mahira! Can't wait to hang out with you at Cannes!" Sonam Kapoor will attend the film festival for the eighth year this time. She's scheduled to walk the red carpet on May 14 and May 15 and going by Sonam's tweet, Mahira's red carpet dates either coincide with Sonam's dates or they are around the same the time.
Thanks so much mahira! Can't wait to hang out with you at cannes! https://t.co/VkR1kVedzB— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 10, 2018
Sonam Kapoor married boyfriend Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on May 8. They've reportedly postponed their honeymoon till October due to Sonam's busy schedule. After Cannes, start with the promotions pof her new film Veere Di Wedding.
Sonam Kapoor is one of three Indian actresses representing the cosmetics giant at the Cannes Film festival. Deepika Padukone will make her first red carpet of 2018 tonight. Deepika arrived in Cannes today and has already created social media frenzy with three absolutely fresh and chic looks. Here's a glimpse:
Deepika Padukone will walk the red carpet again tomorrow. After Deepika, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, completing her 17th year at Cannes Film Festival, is scheduled to make her red carpet appearance on May 12 and May 13.
CommentsMeanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will also debut at the Cannes red carpet tonight. The Queen star, dressed in a black Sabyasachi saree, attended an event at the India Pavillion on May 9. Here are photos of Kangana's first look at Cannes:
