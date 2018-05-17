Sonam Kapoor Lights Up Her Way Through The Airport With Cannes Glitter

Cannes done, Sonam Kapoor has now touched base as she flew into Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday. Sonam was spotted exiting the Mumbai airport hours after midnight and trust us when we say this, she did set major airport fashion goals. Sonam was uber chic in a pale pink pant-suit which bordered on being casual. Sonam added a sporty touch to her airport look as she paired a knitted crop top to go with her pant-suit. For shoes, she picked a pair from VegNonVeg - the brand owned by Anand Ahuja. After all this, she barely needed to accessorise and just put on her kala chashma and carried a black handbag for all her travel essentials. So cool, Sonam Kapoor.
Highlights
- Sonam touched down in Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday
- Sonam was smart and chic in pale pink trousers and blazer
- Sonam returned from her trip to the French Riviera
This is how Sonam Kapoor sprinkled Cannes glitter at the airport:
The newly married actress has been spotted several times at the airports in Mumbai and Delhi over the past few days. Just a few days after her wedding, she checked in to Delhi, which is base for her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam then checked into Cannes soon after. For her travel to Delhi, she was spotted in a smart lotus-printed saree designed by her good friend Masaba Gupta. Check out a few of her airport looks.
While in Cannes, Sonam slayed it on the red carpet like fashion queen. She wore a cream lehenga by Ralph and Russo for her first official appearance and then sashayed down the aisle in a tulle Vera Wang gown on day two.
All the stars are out tonight In Ralph & Russo #cannes2018 #lorealparisindia #lorealcannes #lorealskin #lorealmakeup @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin Outfit: @ralphandrusso Earrings: @chopard Parandi: @amrapalijewels Styled by: @rheakapoor and @thedeepkailey Assistants: @chandiniw @lydie_harrison Make up: @namratasoni Hair: @stephanelancien: @thehouseofpixels
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married on May 8 after which the actress changed her name to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam will reportedly continue to live at her father's residence in Mumbai and not at Anand Ahuja's Delhi home. She will soon begin promotions for Veere Di Wedding, her film which releases on June 1.