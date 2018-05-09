Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Reception: Jhakaas Dad Anil Kapoor Made The Reception Legendary... Dhina Dhin Dha

Highlights
- Anil Kapoor gave a solo performance on My Name Is Lakhan
- He later danced with his nephew Arjun Kapoor
- And also with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan
But first, watch Anil Kapoor go Dhina Dhin Dha:
Here are other videos of Anil Kapoor enjoying at his daughter's reception to the fullest:
Sonam Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja is a traditional Sikh ceremony on the morning of May 8. A reception for the newly-weds was hosted in the evening on the same day. Before the wedding, a pre-mehendi ceremony and a formal mehendi/sangeet were held on Sunday and Monday.
Sonam is the eldest of Anil and Sunita Kapoor's three children. Her sister Rhea is a filmmaker while brother Harshvardhan is an actor. Anand belongs to a Delhi-based entrepreneurial family. He's the managing director of Shahi Exports and owns the fashion label Bhane and sneaker brand VegNonVeg.