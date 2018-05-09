Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Reception: Jhakaas Dad Anil Kapoor Made The Reception Legendary... Dhina Dhin Dha

Anil Kapoor recreated his iconic My Name Is Lakhan moment complete with a tambourine at the reception

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 09, 2018 10:49 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Reception: Jhakaas Dad Anil Kapoor Made The Reception Legendary... Dhina Dhin Dha

Anil Kapoor dances at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception. (Images courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Anil Kapoor gave a solo performance on My Name Is Lakhan
  2. He later danced with his nephew Arjun Kapoor
  3. And also with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan
For Anil Kapoor, daughter Sonam Kapoor's wedding was definitely a high point and the viral videos from inside the party prove that. Anil Kapoor recreated his iconic My Name Is Lakhan moment complete with a tambourine at Sonam and Anand Ahuja's reception last night. The remixed track, to which Anil Kapoor danced, also included the 61-year-old actor's trademark laugh and dialogue jhakaas. In another video, Anil Kapoor danced with his nephew Arjun Kapoor to Tune Maari Entriyaan and that was also jhakaas. In other videos shared by fan clubs, Anil Kapoor was spotted grooving with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan while Mika Singh sang all night.

But first, watch Anil Kapoor go Dhina Dhin Dha:
 

 


Here are other videos of Anil Kapoor enjoying at his daughter's reception to the fullest:
 
 
 
 


Sonam Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja is a traditional Sikh ceremony on the morning of May 8. A reception for the newly-weds was hosted in the evening on the same day. Before the wedding, a pre-mehendi ceremony and a formal mehendi/sangeet were held on Sunday and Monday.

Comments
Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Salman Khan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Kajol and Kangana Ranaut attended the reception. Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan along with wife Kiran rao and son Junaid lead the celeb roll call at the anand karaj in the morning. Celebs such as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranveer Singh attended both the ceremonies.

Sonam is the eldest of Anil and Sunita Kapoor's three children. Her sister Rhea is a filmmaker while brother Harshvardhan is an actor. Anand belongs to a Delhi-based entrepreneurial family. He's the managing director of Shahi Exports and owns the fashion label Bhane and sneaker brand VegNonVeg.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

anil kapoor sona weddingsonam receptionanil kapoor dance

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................