Sonam Kapoor's Wedding: When Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor Sang For The Bride

Highlights
- Ranveer and Arjun hijacked the mic at Tuesday's lunch party
- The duo sang Masakali from Delhi 6
- Ranveer and Arjun also made their own additions to the song
Now, let's get inside the lunch part after Sonam Kapoor's wedding.
@arjunkapoor & @ranveersingh pleasing @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja by their rap #maskali Omg that I may experience this. The Gunday brothers are finally reunited after a long time. And as we know them, they always make mood. Very happy!!! Guys you are to funny. Can't stop laughing.. - #sonamakapoor #AnandAhuja #sonamakapoor
There are more glimpses of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's throwback from Sonam ki shaadi on social media. For example, this repost by Arjun, captioned: "Chasme ishqa." Ranveer wore a white embroidered sherwani to go with a bandhgala while Arjun Kapoor sported blue traditional wear. Love for shades was the common wardrobe choice.
Meanwhile, Arjun and Ranveer also spotted the father of the bride and had to had to rope in him for a coon snap. And by cool snap, we mean this. Can't figure if Anil Kapoor is enjoying the company or not. Ranveer and Arjun are co-stars of 2014 movie Gunday.
Apart from Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's day wedding was attended by guests like Aamir Khan, Amitabh, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Swara Bhasker, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranveer Singh.