Sonam Kapoor's Wedding: When Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor Sang For The Bride

Ranveer and Arjun set the party mood at Sonam's wedding as they hijacked the mic and entertained the guests

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 08, 2018 20:47 IST
Ranveer and Arjun with the bride's father (courtesy sonamkishaadi)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ranveer and Arjun hijacked the mic at Tuesday's lunch party
  2. The duo sang Masakali from Delhi 6
  3. Ranveer and Arjun also made their own additions to the song
Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are such gundays! Ranveer and Arjun set the party mood at Sonam's wedding as they hijacked the mic and entertained the guests (although it looked like they were entertaining themselves), especially new bride Sonam Kapoor at Tuesday's lunch party. But what song did Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor choose to sing? Is it Tareefan? No, it was actually Masakali from the movie Delhi 6, which starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead. In Delhi 6, Sonam co-starred with Abhishek Bachchan, who was also part of Sonam's day wedding. Sonam Kapoor married Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in an anand karaj on Tuesday - the couple were rumoured to be dating for over two years.

Now, let's get inside the lunch part after Sonam Kapoor's wedding.
 


There are more glimpses of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's throwback from Sonam ki shaadi on social media. For example, this repost by Arjun, captioned: "Chasme ishqa." Ranveer wore a white embroidered sherwani to go with a bandhgala while Arjun Kapoor sported blue traditional wear. Love for shades was the common wardrobe choice.
 


Meanwhile, Arjun and Ranveer also spotted the father of the bride and had to had to rope in him for a coon snap. And by cool snap, we mean this. Can't figure if Anil Kapoor is enjoying the company or not. Ranveer and Arjun are co-stars of 2014 movie Gunday.
 
 

youngest Chachu of Bollywood @anilskapoor Baba @ranveersingh & @arjunkapoor

A post shared by Sonam Weds Anand (@sonamkishaadi) on



Here's how Sonam Kapoor looked on her wedding day:
 
sonam kapoor wedding ndtv

Meet new bride Sonam Kapoor!



Apart from Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's day wedding was attended by guests like Aamir Khan, Amitabh, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Swara Bhasker, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranveer Singh.
 

