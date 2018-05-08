Anushka Sharma To New Bride Sonam Kapoor: 'Welcome To The Club'

Happiness, love & a life time of joy to you both @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja & Welcome to the club ! It's such a beautiful journey of life, love & growth

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l