Anushka Sharma To New Bride Sonam Kapoor: 'Welcome To The Club'

Highlights Sonam Kapoor married in an anand karaj on Monday Anushka tweeted a congratulatory message for Sonam Sonam and Anushka will soon share screen space in Sanju

Happiness, love & a life time of joy to you both @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja & Welcome to the club ! It's such a beautiful journey of life, love & growth — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 8, 2018

Congratulations! You guys make an amazingly beautiful couple! https://t.co/O7Aq51eLon — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 11, 2017

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017

On Sonam Kapoor's wedding day, there arrived a message on Twitter from one newly-married celebrity to another. On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma congratulated Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on the wedding and wrote an adorable message for the just-married couple. "Happiness, love and a life time of joy to you both Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Welcome to the club! It's such a beautiful journey of life, love and growth. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's big fat Punjabi wedding in December closed last year with a big bang which the social media required several weeks to recuperate from. Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in anon Tuesday afternoon.Here's how Anushka congratulated new-bride Sonam, with whom she will share screen space in the Sanjay Dutt biopic titledHow sweet, Anushka!Not just Anushka, Sonam Kapoor is sweet too and this is how had wished her colleague on her wedding in December: "Congratulations! You guys make an amazingly beautiful couple!"This is how Anushka had made her wedding announcement. While the big fat Kapoor wedding had the who's who of Bollywood joining the wedding festivities, Anushka had to give it a miss. Anushka Sharma is reportedly in the US for her work commitments. She recently celebrated her 30th birthday, when she joined Virat Kohli in Bangalore. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain is currently busy with the ongoing Indian Premier League and Anushka had been making appearances during RCB's matches on and off.Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding festivities continue with a wedding reception on Tuesday evening. However, the newly-wed couple will reportedly not be taking off for their honeymoon just yet owing to Sonam's choc-a-bloc work schedule. She will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and 15. Her next filmreleases on June 1.