Anushka Sharma To New Bride Sonam Kapoor: 'Welcome To The Club'

Highlights
Here's how Anushka congratulated new-bride Sonam, with whom she will share screen space in the Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju.
Happiness, love & a life time of joy to you both @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja & Welcome to the club ! It's such a beautiful journey of life, love & growth— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 8, 2018
How sweet, Anushka!
Not just Anushka, Sonam Kapoor is sweet too and this is how had wished her colleague on her wedding in December: "Congratulations! You guys make an amazingly beautiful couple!"
Congratulations! You guys make an amazingly beautiful couple! https://t.co/O7Aq51eLon— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 11, 2017
This is how Anushka had made her wedding announcement.
Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding festivities continue with a wedding reception on Tuesday evening. However, the newly-wed couple will reportedly not be taking off for their honeymoon just yet owing to Sonam's choc-a-bloc work schedule. She will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and 15. Her next film Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.