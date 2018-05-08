Anushka Sharma To New Bride Sonam Kapoor: 'Welcome To The Club'

Here's how Anushka congratulated new-bride Sonam Kapoor

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 08, 2018 19:57 IST
Anushka Sharma congratulated Sonam Kapoor on Twitter (courtesy R: AnushkaSharma)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sonam Kapoor married in an anand karaj on Monday
  2. Anushka tweeted a congratulatory message for Sonam
  3. Sonam and Anushka will soon share screen space in Sanju
On Sonam Kapoor's wedding day, there arrived a message on Twitter from one newly-married celebrity to another. On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma congratulated Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on the wedding and wrote an adorable message for the just-married couple. "Happiness, love and a life time of joy to you both Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Welcome to the club! It's such a beautiful journey of life, love and growth. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's big fat Punjabi wedding in December closed last year with a big bang which the social media required several weeks to recuperate from. Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in an anand karaj on Tuesday afternoon.

Here's how Anushka congratulated new-bride Sonam, with whom she will share screen space in the Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju.
 

How sweet, Anushka!

Not just Anushka, Sonam Kapoor is sweet too and this is how had wished her colleague on her wedding in December: "Congratulations! You guys make an amazingly beautiful couple!"
 

This is how Anushka had made her wedding announcement.
 

While the big fat Kapoor wedding had the who's who of Bollywood joining the wedding festivities, Anushka had to give it a miss. Anushka Sharma is reportedly in the US for her work commitments. She recently celebrated her 30th birthday, when she joined Virat Kohli in Bangalore. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain is currently busy with the ongoing Indian Premier League and Anushka had been making appearances during RCB's matches on and off.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding festivities continue with a wedding reception on Tuesday evening. However, the newly-wed couple will reportedly not be taking off for their honeymoon just yet owing to Sonam's choc-a-bloc work schedule. She will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and 15. Her next film Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.
 

