Amid Aniruddhacharya Row, Khushboo Patani Warns Legal Action: "I Will Not Spare..."

You must have been living under a rock if you have not heard about the controversy surrounding Khushboo Patani and spiritual leaders – Aniruddhacharya and Premanandji Maharaj. Now, Khusbhoo, the retired Indian Army Major and elder sister of actor Disha Patani, has taken a firm stand against those spreading misinformation about her online.

In a new video statement, Khushboo Patani addressed the controversy and made it clear that she never made any derogatory comments about spiritual leader Premanandji Maharaj.

She clarified that the video being circulated had been "edited and taken out of context," and was in fact directed at Aniruddhacharya. According to Khushboo, her comments were in response to a specific statement made by Aniruddhacharya, who had drawn criticism for his remarks about women in live-in relationships.

The retired Major was particularly disturbed by his reference to “those women who go from one person to another,” which she found patriarchal and regressive.

However, things escalated when a separate video of Premanandji Maharaj discussing a similar topic surfaced online, with false claims suggesting that Khushboo had spoken against him. The confusion led to intense trolling, and Khushboo revealed that she received a wave of abusive messages from followers of both spiritual leaders.

Calling out the online abuse, Khushboo emphasised that she had been subjected to lewd and misogynistic trolling, and urged her followers to avoid believing unauthenticated claims. She captioned her post, “Fake News Against Me! Deliberate effort to defame me !”

Khushboo didn't stop there – she issued a stern warning to the perpetrators of this misinformation campaign and named specific social media accounts in her post.

“@yourrspiritualgirl this channel has put serious fake news against me which has nothing to do with me and put me unnecessary trolling and risk . We will be filling defamation under IPC 499 and 500 forgery and manipulation under IPC 465 and 469 , spreading fake news or misleading content under IPC 505(1)(b) , hurting modesty of a woman ,Cyber crime online harassment of me under IT ACT 66,66D,67 against you ! I will not spare ! other names as follows @utsavshukla.news @delhi_ka_deepak_official,” she wrote.

