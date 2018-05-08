After Wedding To Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor Changes Her Name On Instagram

Sonam Kapoor... oh no, we should say Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja, updated her Instagram profile on her wedding day and made a certain change. Soon after her wedding to Anand Ahuja, the 32-year-old actress changed her username to "sonamkapoorahuja" on Instagram. However, Sonam's username for both Twitter and Facebook handles remain the same as before. Earlier this month, after weeks of will they-won't they, the Kapoors and Ahuja families made the big announcement which we were waiting for: "The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."
Here's what Sonam Kapoor's Instagram profile looks like. She currently has 12.4 million followers and 3,271 posts.
This is how Sonam Kapoor's wedding looked like. The bride opted for a bridal-red lehenga by Anuradha Vakil and paired it with traditional bridal jewellery, complete with a beaded sarpesh and rani haar.
While Sonam appeared overtly enthusiastic at her own wedding, Delhi based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja still seemed to be getting accustomed to the several rituals being performed. Their varmaala was particularly interesting, which also offered a glimpse of Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor.
Sonam married Anand Ahuja in an anand karaj in Mumbai and the guest line-up included names like Aamir Khan, Amitabh, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Swara Bhasker, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranveer Singh.
A reception party for the newly-weds is scheduled for Monday evening. Sonam Kapoor will soon walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival - she will attend the film fest on May 14 and May 15. Her film Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.