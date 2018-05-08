Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Wedding: Amitabh Bachchan, Bride's Friends Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker And Jacqueline Fernandez At Anand Karaj Actresses Swara Bhasker and Jacqueline Fernandez, dressed in their wedding best, were the first celebs photographed at Sonam Kapoor's wedding venue

Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's wedding New Delhi: Highlights Kareena Kapoor arrived with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan Swara Bhasker was one of the first guests to arrive So was Sonam's colleague Jacqueline Fernandez veere di wedding this morning. Actresses Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Jacqueline Fernandez, dressed in their wedding best, were the first celebs photographed at the Bandra bungalow belonging to the bride's aunt where the wedding is being held. Kareena Kapoor, who co-stars with Sonam in next month's release Veere Di Wedding, was pictured at the venue with husband Saif Ali Khan, their son Taimur and sister Karisma. Kareena looked lovely in a pale pink outfit - she was reported to have been in London just days ago and appears to have flown back in time for the wedding. Karisma was easily among the best-dressed in her Sabyasachi lehenga.

Kareena, Karisma, Saif and Taimur at Sonam's wedding lehenga, in black, gold and mint green.

Rani Mukerji at Sonam Kapoor's wedding Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, wore a colourful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga that, in our opinion, didn't do her any favours. While she looked pretty enough, the lehenga Swara picked verged on tacky.

Swara Bhasker at Sonam Kapoor's wedding venue

Jacqueline Fernandez was one of the first guests to arrive mehendi that was held last evening.



Amitabh Bachchan was pictured exiting his car - son Abhishek and daughter Shweta are also with him.

Amitabh Bachchan arrived for Sonam Kapoor's wedding Nothing Beats Sibling Love! Shweta Bachchan Nanda & Abhishek Bachchan shining bright in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture. #abujanisandeepkhosla #AJSK #AbuJani #SandeepKhosla #fashiondesigners #FashionCouture #indiancouture #indianwear #everydayphenomenal #sonamkishaddi #siblinglove #shwetabachchannanda #shwetabachchan #abhishekbachchan A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla) on May 8, 2018 at 12:09am PDT



Filmmaker Karan Johar, dressed in pink, was also one of the first to arrive.

Karan Johar also arrived! anand karaj will be followed by a grand reception in the best Bollywood tradition this evening. Sonam's father Anil Kapoor is at the wedding venue to welcome guests.

Anil Kapoor welcome guests at Sonam Kapoor's wedding

Sonam Kapoor's cousins Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun and Anshula and their father Boney Kapoor are also at the venue.

Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor at Sonam's wedding

Arjun Kapoor greeting the media Anshula Kapoor welcomed guests

Sonam's uncle and aunt Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor are helping greet guests.

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor outside Sonam's wedding venue

08.05.18 #everydayphenomenal A post shared by Anaita Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania) on May 7, 2018 at 11:28pm PDT



The pre-wedding functions included not one mehendi but two. The first, held on Sunday, was for family and close friends like Rani Mukerji only. Yesterday's mehendi stretched into a sangeet.



