Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Wedding: Amitabh Bachchan, Bride's Friends Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker And Jacqueline Fernandez At Anand Karaj

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor's best friends from Bollywood were among the early arrivals for their veere di wedding this morning. Actresses Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Jacqueline Fernandez, dressed in their wedding best, were the first celebs photographed at the Bandra bungalow belonging to the bride's aunt where the wedding is being held. Kareena Kapoor, who co-stars with Sonam in next month's release Veere Di Wedding, was pictured at the venue with husband Saif Ali Khan, their son Taimur and sister Karisma. Kareena looked lovely in a pale pink outfit - she was reported to have been in London just days ago and appears to have flown back in time for the wedding. Karisma was easily among the best-dressed in her Sabyasachi lehenga.
Rani Mukerji, a close friend of the Kapoors, was dressed in a Sabyasachi lehenga, in black, gold and mint green.
Swara, Sonam's co-star from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, wore a colourful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga that, in our opinion, didn't do her any favours. While she looked pretty enough, the lehenga Swara picked verged on tacky.
Jacqueline Fernandez, with whom Sonam Kapoor shares a close friendship, fared better in her pink and silver Anita Dongre lehenga.
Jacqueline Both Swara and Jacqueline were at the mehendi that was held last evening.
Amitabh Bachchan was pictured exiting his car - son Abhishek and daughter Shweta are also with him.
Filmmaker Karan Johar, dressed in pink, was also one of the first to arrive.
Sonam Kapoor is marrying entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in a Sikh ceremony today. The anand karaj will be followed by a grand reception in the best Bollywood tradition this evening. Sonam's father Anil Kapoor is at the wedding venue to welcome guests.
Sonam Kapoor's cousins Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun and Anshula and their father Boney Kapoor are also at the venue.
Sonam's uncle and aunt Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor are helping greet guests.
Sonam was pictured leaving for the wedding earlier; Anand is there already. A picture of Sonam Kapoor in her wedding look was revealed by stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania on Instagram.
The pre-wedding functions included not one mehendi but two. The first, held on Sunday, was for family and close friends like Rani Mukerji only. Yesterday's mehendi stretched into a sangeet.