Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Wedding: Big Day For Anil, Rhea, Janhvi, Khushi And Other Kapoors

It was a big day for the Kapoors of Bollywood, who turned out in their most festive finery for the wedding of Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam and businessman Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor's many cousins and uncles were on hand to help her father welcome guests like the Bachchans, Aamir Khan, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh and other film fraternity A-listers. On the morning of the wedding, Anil Kapoor was at the Bandra bungalow where the Anand Karaj was held looking the very picture of the father of the bride. Dressed in an ivory sherwani, the 61-year-old actor greeted baraatis and other invitees.
- Rhea Kapoor was Sonam's chief bridesmaid
- Sonam's brother Harshvardhan was on baaraat welcome duty
- Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married as per Sikh traditions today
Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor was her chief bridesmaid and posted this picture from after the wedding.
Before the ceremony, Anil Kapoor's nephew and niece Arjun and Anshula, son and daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, were with him greeting wedding guests.
Boney Kapoor himself arrived a little later with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, both of whom looked very lovely in pastel Manish Malhotra lehengas.
Sonam's brother Harshvardhan was on baraat welcome duty at the wedding venue.
Anil and Boney Kapoor's youngest brother Sanjay, who just days ago reminisced fondly about Sonam dancing at his wedding, was photographed at the venue with wife Maheep.
Inside, Sonam's brothers Harshvardhan and Arjun escorted her for the Anand Karaj.
The wedding was preceded by a family mehendi and a second mehendi-sangeet for the Kapoors' Bollywood friends. The grand finale will be a reception this evening - the who's who of Bollywood is expected to attend.