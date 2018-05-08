Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Are Married. See Wedding Pic

A post from Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea reveals that the actress' wedding ceremony is done and that she is now Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja. The photo in the post shows Sonam wearing her bridal chooda with Rhea standing by as chief bridesmaid. Sonam married businessman Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony this morning at her aunt's Bandra bungalow. Sonam Kapoor wore a fabulous lehenga by Anuradha Vakil festooned with a spectacular choker and a necklace along with matching mathapatti and jhumkis. Anand Ahuja complemented her in a gold sherwani with a ruby red mala.
Soon after, this wedding photo was released:
A bevy of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sonam's colleagues Swara Bhasker and Kareena Kapoor and her best friend Jacqueline attended the Anand Karaj ceremony in the morning along with the family members.
Here are pictures of Sonam Kapoor dressed as a resplendent bride before the ceremony:
The guest list for the wedding read like a who's who of Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan was accompanied by his son and daughter Abhishek and Shweta.
Kareena Kapoor, who co-stars with Sonam in upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, accompanied her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Kareena's sister Karisma, dressed in a Sabyasachi lehenga, did not bring her kids along.
Aamir Khan came with wife Kiran Rao and son Junaid.
Rani Mukerji, who has been invited to all wedding functions, wore a Sabysachi lehenga in black, gold and green.
Sonam's cousins Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor posed with their father Boney Kapoor. Janhvi opted for an embellished pink lehenga with a pastel dupatta while Khushi picked a yellow mirror work outfit - both by Manish Malhotra.
Swara Bhasker wore a blue Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla while Jacqueline picked a pink Anita Dongre. e Karan Johar wore a pink chikankari jacket by Manish Malhotra. Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla also dressed the Bachchan siblings - Abhishek and Shweta.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda & Abhishek Bachchan shining bright in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture.
Before today's Anand Karaj ceremony, a mehendi/sangeet function was held on Sunday evening, which in turn was preceded by a pre-mehendi ceremony. The Ahujas and the Kapoors will also host a reception for the newly-weds in Mumbai's The Leela tonight. The reception is expected to have more Bollywoodwallahs on the guest list.