Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Wedding: First Pics Of Bride Leaving For Venue

Actress Sonam Kapoor is all set to get married to Bhane owner Anand Ahuja today. In a few hours, Sonam and Anand will get married as per Sikh traditions at her aunt's bungalow in Bandra. The paparazzi stationed outside Anil Kapoor's home got hold of pictures of Sonam Kapoor leaving for the venue but dark curtains in the backseat ensured that her look as the bride will remain a secret for a few more hours. The Anand Karaj will be held between 11 am to 12.30 pm today, which will be attended by family members and close friends. The ceremony will be followed by a lunch and a reception for the newly-weds will be hosted in the evening.
Here are photos of Sonam Kapoor leaving for the wedding venue.
The dress code for the wedding ceremony is Indian traditional.
The wedding festivities at the Kapoor household have been in full swing since Saturday. After a grand pre-mehendi ceremony, the Kapoors and Ahujas celebrated an official mehendi ceremony, which was combined with the sangeet function and choora ceremony.
Sonam is the eldest of Anil Kapoor's three children. Her sister Rhea is a filmmaker and brother Harshvardhan is an actor. Actors Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Mohit Marwah are Sonam's cousins. Anand Ahuja belongs to a Delhi-based entrepreneurial family. Anand is the managing director of Shahi Exports and also owns wardrobe label Bhane, a brand which Sonam often sports.