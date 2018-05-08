Sonam Kapoor Di Wedding: Everything You Wanted To Know But Were Afraid To Ask

Highlights
- Sonam, Anand's wedding is scheduled between 11 am and 12:30 pm
- The wedding venue is said to be the house of Sonam's aunt
- Sonam and Anand will also host a part in the evening
Sonam De Wedding Venue And Timing:
Rockdale (which is reported to be the bungalow of Sona's aunt) in Bandstand Bandra, have been zeroed in for Sonam Kapoor's wedding venue. The wedding is scheduled between 11 am to 12: 30 pm and will be in accordance with Sikh rituals. The wedding was preceded by a mehendi on shaadi eve and a pre-mehendi party on the day before. The wedding festivities will be wrapped with a party in the evening at The Leela in Mumbai. If you are invited to the wedding, there's one thing you need to remember, Sonam and Anand have a request: "Your presence on our special day is the only gift we desire" (as was read on their wedding invitation).
The Super Cool E-Invites:
Sonam and Anand reportedly opted for e-invites to skip what they considered wastage of paper and opted for an uber cool assortment of three invitation cards for three functions to be held over two days. The invites are clearly inspired by nature and have been designed with shades of green with three different designs of foliage printed on them. They also mention the dress codes for separate functions.
SpotboyE shared images of Sonam and Anand's mehendi, wedding and reception e-invites. Sonam and Anand opting for e-invites as the couple finds hand delivered cards a major waste of paper. A nature theme with green and blue as the main colours, the card reflects their train of thought.
Dress Code:
The dress code for Sonam Kapoor's wedding is Indian traditional with no colour preference mentioned. Sonam's celebrities may make a colourful entry at the wedding venue after sporting "shades of white" at Monday's mehendi ceremony. However, for the party in the evening, guests can sport Indian or Western Formal - take your pick, please.
Anand Ahuja, An Introduction:
Now, here's what we know about Sonam's husband-to-be. Anand Ahuja belongs to a Delhi-based entrepreneurial family - he is the grandson of Harish Ahuja, who is the owner of garment manufacturing company Shahi Exports. Anand has now taken over as the firm's managing director. He also owns wardrobe label Bhane, a brand which Sonam often sports, and he also owns sneaker brand VegNonVeg. Anand lives in Golf Links and not in the Rs 173 crore bungalow owned by his grandfather on Prithviraj Road.
Sonam Is A Busy Star, So, What About The Honeymoon?
Sonam and Anand are reportedly considering October or November for their honeymoon as the actress has a tightly packed roster for this month and ahead. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, a source revealed: "Anand won't be at Cannes with her but the couple is planning an October-November honeymoon which will be delayed because of the bride-to-be's choc-o-block schedule." Soon after the wedding, Sonam will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and May 15 representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal. After her Cannes visit, Sonam will concentrate on her promotional duties for Veere Di Wedding.
The Announcement:
Can't wait to see Sonam Kapoor as the new bride! How excited are you? We are very.