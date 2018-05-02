Viral: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Wedding Invite And Schedule

Highlights
- Sonam's wedding will be in Mumbai on May 8
- Sonam and Anand will have a day wedding
- Sonam and Anand will host a party on the evening of May 8
Sonam and Anand's mehendi ceremony will take place in the evening of May 7 at the Sunteck, Signature Island in Bandra. The wedding is scheduled for the next day with Rockdale (which is reported to be the bungalow of Sona's aunt) as the venue. The timing mentioned for the day wedding is 11 am to 12 pm. The wedding festivities will be wrapped with a party in the evening at The Leela in Mumbai. The Kapoors and Ahuja's have also mentioned dress codes for the separate functions and added a little note: "Your presence on our special day is the only gift we desire."
Here are the wedding invites of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja:
SpotboyE shared images of Sonam and Anand's mehendi, wedding and reception e-invites. Sonam and Anand opting for e-invites as the couple finds hand delivered cards a major waste of paper. A nature theme with green and blue as the main colours, the card reflects their train of thought.
After weeks of speculation about will-they, won't they, the couple officially announced their wedding with a joint statement on Tuesday: "The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."
However, there is no mention of a separate sangeet ceremony in the wedding cards. Earlier, it was reported that Karan Johar was in charge of her sangeet while Farah Khan was to choreograph the ceremony. Last week, the paparazzi spotted Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Masaba Gupta dropping by Anil Kapoor's home on Friday night.
Apart from her wedding preparations, Sonam Kapoor is also busy with promotional duties of Veere Di Wedding, which releases on June 1. Sonam will also walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and May 15.