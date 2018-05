Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: The Bride Says 'Sorry Jaanu' To Janhvi After Kaleere Blooper

Inside Sonam Kapoor's mehendi (courtesy sonamkishaaadi)

Sonam Kapoor was being the typical big sister at her mehendi ceremony on Monday evening. Of the many videos from inside the blockbuster, there's one of Janhvi and Sonam that's gone crazy viral and is doing the rounds on the Internet. From the inside moments on social media, it theceremony, Sonam was made to wear(red bangles traditionally worn by the bride) and(danglers attached to the) as is ritual. And in the video, Sonam can be seen trying to drop theon Janhvi's head. As per tradition, it is believed that next in line for wedding is the person on whose head the bride'sfalls. Now, now... it appears Janhvi Kapoor is the next Kapoor in line to get married."Sorry,," says Sonam as Janhvi gets up from the chair. Check out her hilarious expression - did we spot her breathe a sigh of relief? Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and will be in accordance with Sikh rituals. On Monday evening, mehendi had an impressive line-up of guests and here's a look at just a few of them. In case you begin to wonder why all of them are sporting white, let this be known white traditional wear was the dress code for the evening. Sonam herself wore a beautiful ensemble by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will wrap the wedding festivities with a party on Tuesday night, after which Sonam will get busy with her Cannes duties. Sonam will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and May 15, after which, she will begin her promotional work for, releasing on June 1.