Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Big Fat Mehendi: First Pic Of Bride; Anil Kapoor Welcomes Guests

Highlights
- Sonam wore a lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her mehendi
- Sonam Kapoor had a pre-mehendi party on Sunday
- Anand Ahuja also joined the celebrations
Anil Kapoor was photographed welcoming guests at the venue. Sonam's cousins Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were amongst the first to arrive at the mehendi.
Sonam's Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker also shared her look for her "real veere's mehendi" with an album of photos of Instagram before she headed for the function. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding is scheduled for Tuesday morning with Rockdale, Bandstand, Bandra (which is said to be Sonam's aunt's house) as the wedding venue.
Check out photos of Anand Ahuja outside the Mumbai hotel.
Here's what Swara Instagrammed ahead of the mehendi.
Off to the mehendi celebrations of my real #veere @sonamkapoor #sonamkishaadi in this exquisite @manishmalhotra05 @mmalhotraworld creation.. love love love it Manish jewellery by my fave @amrapalijewels (earrings) & @mahesh_notandass (maangtika & ring) ..Styled by @dibzoo assisted by @vidhirambhia HMU: @saracapela Cannot wait to get mehendi'd!!! Sonam main aa rahi hoooooon :)
Bride-to-be @sonamkapoor dancing with @anandahuja on her bestie @jacquelinef143 song 'mujhe to teri lat lag gayi'! Follow @sonamkishaaadi for more updates from Sonam's wedding. . . . . . . . . . #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #sonamkishaadi #lotsoflove #trending #trendy #followback #likesh #likeforlike #like4like #followforfollow #likeforfollow #l4l #followme #follow4follow #follow #instalike #photography #like4follow #beautiful #picoftheday #lfl #instadaily #cute #f4f #likesforlikes #happy #selfie #likeback #sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoor #anandahuja @sonamkapoor @anandahuja
Celebration Time! Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor dance at the mehendi ceremony! * * * Check out: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dance their heart out at their mehendi ceremony. Sonam Ki Mehendi ______________________________ All credits to the photographer/ owner Follow: @mysharepost #sonamkapoor #sonamakapoor #sonamkapoorfan #sonamkapoorfc #sonamkapoorfans #sonamkapoorfashion #sonamkapoorobsessed #anandahuja #rheakapoor #anilkapoor #jhanvikapoor #bollywood #dubai #saudiarabia #lahore #pakistan #mumbai #sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoorwedding #sonamanand #sonamwedsanand #varundhawan #arjunkapoor #karanjohar #sonamkimehndi #everydayphenomenal #happybride #bridetobe #bridestory #mehndi
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will have a day wedding on Tuesday in accordance with Sikh rituals. The wedding celebrations will be wrapped with a blockbuster party on Tuesday evening, which is expected to have an impressive guest list. Sonam and Anand are reportedly considering October or November for their honeymoon as the actress has a very busy roster. Sonam will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and May 15, and she also has Veere Di Wedding