Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Big Fat Mehendi: First Pic Of Bride; Anil Kapoor Welcomes Guests

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's mehendi is in Mumbai

Highlights Sonam wore a lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her mehendi Sonam Kapoor had a pre-mehendi party on Sunday Anand Ahuja also joined the celebrations

Sonam Kapoor at her mehendi. Wow.

Anil Kapoor welcome guests at Sonam Kapoor's mehendi

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor's mehendi

Anand Ahuja outside Sonam Kapoor's mehendi venue

Sonam Kapoor is such a stunner! The bride-to-be looks absolutely resplendent in a white and goldfrom the studios of Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at herceremony in Mumbai. Sonam accessorised with achoker, matching earrings,and bangles to complement her look. Sonam and Anand'sceremony is at Bandra's The Sunteck, Signature Island. Earlier in the evening, we got a glimpse of the groom-to-be arriving at the venue. Anand Ahuja was dressed in traditional wear, just like last evening, as he checked in to the venue. Check out Sonam Kapoor's first photo from her. Doesn't she look absolutely fabulous?Anil Kapoor was photographed welcoming guests at the venue. Sonam's cousins Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were amongst the first to arrive at theSonam'sco-star Swara Bhasker also shared her look for her "real" with an album of photos of Instagram before she headed for the function. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding is scheduled for Tuesday morning with Rockdale, Bandstand, Bandra (which is said to be Sonam's aunt's house) as the wedding venue.Check out photos of Anand Ahuja outside the Mumbai hotel.Here's what Swara Instagrammed ahead of the On Monday evening, Sonam Kapoor got her bridaldone at an intimate gathering at Anil Kapoor's residence in Juhu. It was more like a rocking party, which had guests like Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Masaba Gupta, Pernia Qureshi and others joining. Videos of Sonam's parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor and also of the soon-to-be-wed couple dancing at Sunday'swent crazy viral.Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will have a day wedding on Tuesday in accordance with Sikh rituals. The wedding celebrations will be wrapped with a blockbuster party on Tuesday evening, which is expected to have an impressive guest list. Sonam and Anand are reportedly considering October or November for their honeymoon as the actress has a very busy roster. Sonam will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and May 15, and she also has