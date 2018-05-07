Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: 5 Viral Pics With Janhvi, Khushi, Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji

Highlights
- Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony was a lavish affair
- Photos and video from inside the party went viral on social media
- Photos of Janhvi, Khushi from the party were also shared on the Internet
Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor had a lot to catch up on. After making her entry to the mehendi ceremony, Katrina directly planted herself right beside the bride-to-be. And we don't mind if that results in photos like these. This appears to be after Sonam's choodha ceremony.
wow two beauties in a single frame
Oh, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor never fail to impress with their fashion experiments and the social media never hesitates to make their photos go viral. Here's how Sridevi's daughters were twinning at Sonam's mehendi.
@janhvikapoor & #khushikapoor all set for #sonamkasangeet
The epic selfie, starring groom-to-be Anand Ahuja and super excited guest Jacqueline Fernandez.
@jacquelinef143 with Dulhe Raza @anandahuja
How would you like a selfie with Rekha, Rani Mukerji and Shilpa Shetty?
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan (who is currently recuperating from ankle injury) arrived with her three children, who then wanted a photo like this with "Rekha ji." This is what Farah wrote: "Awwwww! #rekhaji so warm n loving always.. with czar diva & anya.. #sonamkishaadi thank u @kapoor.sunita for their lovely outfits (sic) and posted on Instagram:
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will have a day wedding on Tuesday in accordance with Sikh rituals. The wedding celebrations will be wrapped with a blockbuster party on Tuesday evening, which is expected to have an impressive guest list. Sonam and Anand are reportedly considering October or November for their honeymoon as the actress has a very busy roster. Sonam will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and May 15, and she also has Veere Di Wedding.