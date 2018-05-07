Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: 5 Viral Pics With Janhvi, Khushi, Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's mehendi ceremony in Mumbai was only a glimpse of what the wedding and the post-wedding party will look like

What a night it was! Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's mehendi ceremony in Mumbai was only a glimpse of what the wedding and the post-wedding party will look like and we can't keep calm. Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony, at Bandra's The Sunteck, Signature Island, saw celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Swara Bhasker, Rekha, Karan Johar Varun Dhawan and many others join in the festivities, in turn, making way for several delightful moments from the ceremony, which quickly went viral on social media. We have curated five viral photos from inside Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony and here they are.

Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor had a lot to catch up on. After making her entry to the mehendi ceremony, Katrina directly planted herself right beside the bride-to-be. And we don't mind if that results in photos like these. This appears to be after Sonam's choodha ceremony.
 


Oh, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor never fail to impress with their fashion experiments and the social media never hesitates to make their photos go viral. Here's how Sridevi's daughters were twinning at Sonam's mehendi.
 


The epic selfie, starring groom-to-be Anand Ahuja and super excited guest Jacqueline Fernandez.
 


How would you like a selfie with Rekha, Rani Mukerji and Shilpa Shetty?
 
 

Bollywood Beauties in one frame

A post shared by Sonam Weds Anand (@sonamkishaadi) on



Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan (who is currently recuperating from ankle injury) arrived with her three children, who then wanted a photo like this with "Rekha ji." This is what Farah wrote: "Awwwww! #rekhaji so warm n loving always.. with czar diva & anya.. #sonamkishaadi thank u @kapoor.sunita for their lovely outfits (sic) and posted on Instagram:
 


Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony was also attended by designers actresses Karisma Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Masaba Gupta, Pernia Qureshi, filmmaker Karan Johar, Mohit Marwah, his wife Antara others. Sonam's family - dad Anil Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan were photographed outside the venue welcoming guests while Anshula and Arjun Kapoor also joined the party in the evening.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will have a day wedding on Tuesday in accordance with Sikh rituals. The wedding celebrations will be wrapped with a blockbuster party on Tuesday evening, which is expected to have an impressive guest list. Sonam and Anand are reportedly considering October or November for their honeymoon as the actress has a very busy roster. Sonam will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and May 15, and she also has Veere Di Wedding.
 

