Mumbai:
What did you think of Anil Kapoor and Karan Johar's adorable dance
at Sonam's mehendi
? Who looked better - Shilpa Shetty or Jacqueline Fernandez? If by any chance you had your Instagram feed open last evening, there is no way you must have missed these private videos from the private mehendi
of a Bollywood celebrity. Sonam Kapoor married her boyfriend Anand Ahuja today
and clearly, there is a lot of interest in an actor's nuptials. Let's not blame the paparazzi for this, they can only be stationed outside the hotel and show us who wore what. The dance videos and photos from inside the venue are shared by celebrities and their guests. Everyone has a camera, and everyone knows when and how to put it to good use.
The media-friendly Kapoors have hired a PR agency that's taking care of the arrangements for TV crews and photographers, providing them with food and drink and even sharing photos of the bride, well in time. But that's not enough, right? Fans need the juice from inside
. And friends of the paps who are actually guests of the bride and groom do their bit and give us inside access to this A-list party. How else would we know what happens behind closed doors? Stars let their hair down and dance like there is no tomorrow. The father of the bride has his jhakaas steps ready every time a guest walks in, and KJo's dance with Shilpa Shetty looks pretty choreographed. If you follow the A-list paps on the social media, it's pretty much like you attended the wedding. Except for tasting the food, you witnessed everything.
But it's not like privacy at a celebrity wedding is just not possible. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli showed everyone how it's done. Very little was revealed from their wedding ceremony in Italy last December. Only close friends and family were invited, and they didn't share minute-by-minute updates on social media. The couple wanted to keep the ceremony private and for the world to come and dance and share photos they had a gala reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Oh yes, there is no running away from the naach gaana but the trick is to choose your own terms.
Because I am a film journalist, a lot of friends and family members feel they have to share their views about celebrities with me. I was working on another story last evening when my WhatsApp messages popped up. "Sonam is looking lovely!" That's when I opened Instagram, and three out of the first five photos were of Sonam Kapoor. But again she is a fashionista - 'Why will she not look lovely at her own mehendi
?' I replied with a smiley and immediately got a reply, "Looks like you don't like what she is wearing???" I had to clarify and type it for the record that I do like what she was wearing. People are serious about this boss, so it's better not to mess around.
We are obsessed with celebrities, and that's a fact. Social media has a lot of information, photos, and videos of stars and there are a lot of takers out there. Maybe it's not a bad thing as long as everyone who is a party to it is enjoying it. And if you are still wondering how social is too social? Well, since there are no written rules, you can decide that for yourself.
P.S. Take a look at this photo...
...and let us know in the comments section what you think of the food at #SonamKiShaadi.(Rohit Khilnani is a senior entertainment journalist based in Mumbai, he is also the author of the book I Hate Bollywood. Information about box-office collections and whereabouts of films stars is at the back of his hand. He starts and ends his day by taking his dog, for walks) Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.