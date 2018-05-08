Inside Pics From Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Fun-Filled Wedding (MVP - Karan Johar)

If you're done taking a look at the line-up of guests at Sonam's day wedding, here's what you should catch up on - all the fun from inside the wedding

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 08, 2018 15:59 IST
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are married! (courtesy sonamkishaadi)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sonam married Anand on Tuesday afternoon
  2. Inside videos and photos have been shared on social media
  3. There are detailed glimpses of the wedding venue as well
First, congratulations, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Sonam married the Delhi-based entrepreneur in an anand karaj in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. From the photos and videos shared by multiple fan clubs and the guests on social media, Sonam's shaadi looked so much fun! Sonam Kapoor di wedding was attended by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar and Sonam's Veere Di Wedding co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. If you are done taking a look at the impressive line-up of guests at Sonam Kapoor's day wedding, here's what you should catch up on - all the fun from inside the anand karaj. We have got you covered, here. It's okay, you can thank us later.

We would like to start with big thanks to Karan Johar, upon whom we can always rely for uber-cool inside photos. Here's a look at the "shaadi squad."
 
 

Shaadi squad continues!!!!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


 
 

The beauties!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



Why should girls have all the fun?
 
 

Shaadi squad! @ranveersingh @arjunkapoor

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



How adorable is this?
 
 

Mrs. Sonam Ahuja #sonamakapoor & #AnandAhuja #sonamkishaadi #EverydayPhenomenal

A post shared by Sonam Weds Anand (@sonamkishaadi) on



And this?
 


Well, not just the guests but newly married couple also had quite a bit of fun at their wedding, courtesy Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.
 

 


Fancy a selfie with Aamir Khan?
 
 

#amirkhan with his wife & #ranimukherjee at #sonamakapoor

A post shared by Sonam Weds Anand (@sonamkishaadi) on



Baby Taimur is missing but this is worth a thousand words anyway:
 


Here's an adorable post from Sonam's brother Harshvardhan:
 


A closer look at the venue. Wow.
 

 


Comments
When Rhea Kapoor announced her sister is Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja now:
 


Sonam Kapoor's wedding celebrations started with a pre-mehendi party on Sunday night and continued with an official mehendi on Monday. The mehendi was stretched into a sangeet, during which Sonam's choodha ceremony also happened. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception is scheduled for today evening at The Leela in Mumbai.
 

