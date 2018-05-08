What We Learnt From Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Varmaala: Mommy Knows Best, Always

Highlights
- Sonam, Anand got married in a Sikh ceremony on Tuesday morning
- A video of Sonam's varmaala is doing the rounds on the Internet
- In the video, Sonam can be heard saying 'Mumma, help'
Sonam's parents - Anil and Sunita, busy with her star daughter's wedding duties, has made only occasional appearances on social media media so far. On the morning of Sonam's wedding day, Sonam's dad Anil was photographed greeting guests outside the venue. A video of Anil and Sunita dancing like no-ones watching from Sonam's pre-mehendi party also went crazy viral earlier this week.
Celebration Time! Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor dance at the mehendi ceremony! Check out: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dance their heart out at their mehendi ceremony.
On her wedding day, Sonam was the perfect bride in a wedding lehenga by Anuradha Vakil and was in the constant company of her siblings Rhea and Harshvarshan, and cousin Anshula, all of who wrote heart-warming posts for her on the big day. Here's what we mean.
Sonam Kapoor changed out of her wedding lehenga and opted for a pale pink ensemble after the wedding, after which the newly-wed couple had a cake-cutting ceremony at the venue.
Sonam Kapoor changed out of her wedding lehenga and opted for a pale pink ensemble after the wedding, after which the newly-wed couple had a cake-cutting ceremony at the venue.
At the wedding, both Sonam and Anand had loads of fun and these photos are proof:
Congratulations you both @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja God will always bless you Mrs. Sonam Ahuja
Mrs. Sonam Ahuja
Here's a look at Sonam's guest list, which included Amitabh, Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, his wife Kiran and son Junaid, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, who co-stars with Sonam in the upcoming Veere Di Wedding and came with Karisma, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur and Sonam's other colleagues Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Swara Bhasker and Jacqueline Fernandez.
#sonamkishadi #EverydayPhenomenal #sonamakapoor #AnandAhuja . . . . . . . . . . .#sonamkishaadi #EverydayPhenomenal #sonamakapoor #anandahuja#lotsoflove #trending #trendy #followback #likesh #likeforlike #like4like #followforfollow #likeforfollow #l4l #followme #follow4follow #follow #instalike #photography #like4follow #beautiful #picoftheday #lfl #instadaily #f4f #likesforlikes happy selfie #likeback #sonamkapoor #anandahuja @sonamkapoor @anandahuja
newly wedded couple with #kareenakapoorkhan & #saifalikhan . . . #sonamakapoor #AnandAhuja #sonamkishaadi #EverydayPhenomenal . . . . . . . . . . . .#sonamkishaadi #EverydayPhenomenal #sonamakapoor #anandahuja#lotsoflove #trending #trendy #followback #likesh #likeforlike #like4like #followforfollow #likeforfollow #l4l #followme #follow4follow #follow #instalike #photography #like4follow #beautiful #picoftheday #lfl #instadaily #f4f #likesforlikes happy selfie #likeback @sonamkapoor @anandahuja
#amirkhan with his wife & #ranimukherjee at #sonamakapoor
Ahead of the wedding, the paparazzi spotted Sonam's car heading to the venue - the bride was seated at the back of the car with curtains drawn to preserve her look for the wedding.
Sonam Kapoor will soon walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival - she will attend the film fest on May 14 and May 15. Her film Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.