What We Learnt From Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Varmaala: Mommy Knows Best, Always

During the varmaala, Sonam's kaleere got stuck to Anand's outfit, prompting a cry of help from the bride

  1. Sonam, Anand got married in a Sikh ceremony on Tuesday morning
  2. A video of Sonam's varmaala is doing the rounds on the Internet
  3. In the video, Sonam can be heard saying 'Mumma, help'
Our favourite Bollywood fashionista is Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja now - she married Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in an anand karaj on Tuesday. Of the many videos and photos, which are doing the rounds on the Internet, we chanced upon one of her varmaala, which reveals that Bollywood star Sonam is just like any other daughter. During the varmaala, Sonam's kaleere got stuck to Anand's outfit, prompting a cry of help from the bride. "Mumma, help!" she can be heard saying in the video after which Sonam's mother had the most mom-like response. "One second, I can't do two things," she said as she detangled Sonam's kaleere.

Watch the video of Sonam's varmaala here:
 


Sonam's parents - Anil and Sunita, busy with her star daughter's wedding duties, has made only occasional appearances on social media media so far. On the morning of Sonam's wedding day, Sonam's dad Anil was photographed greeting guests outside the venue. A video of Anil and Sunita dancing like no-ones watching from Sonam's pre-mehendi party also went crazy viral earlier this week.
 


On her wedding day, Sonam was the perfect bride in a wedding lehenga by Anuradha Vakil and was in the constant company of her siblings Rhea and Harshvarshan, and cousin Anshula, all of who wrote heart-warming posts for her on the big day. Here's what we mean.
 

 
 

#EverydayPhenomenal

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on


 

 


Sonam Kapoor changed out of her wedding lehenga and opted for a pale pink ensemble after the wedding, after which the newly-wed couple had a cake-cutting ceremony at the venue.
 


At the wedding, both Sonam and Anand had loads of fun and these photos are proof:
 

 


Here's a look at Sonam's guest list, which included Amitabh, Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, his wife Kiran and son Junaid, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, who co-stars with Sonam in the upcoming Veere Di Wedding and came with Karisma, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur and Sonam's other colleagues Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Swara Bhasker and Jacqueline Fernandez.
 

 

 


Ahead of the wedding, the paparazzi spotted Sonam's car heading to the venue - the bride was seated at the back of the car with curtains drawn to preserve her look for the wedding.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will continue their wedding festivities with a reception in Mumbai later today. The duo kicked off their wedding celebrations with a pre-mehendi party on Sunday evening, which was followed by an official mehendi on Monday.

Sonam Kapoor will soon walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival - she will attend the film fest on May 14 and May 15. Her film Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.
 

