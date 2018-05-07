Viral: Sonam Kapoor's Parents Anil And Sunita Kapoor Dance At Mehendi

Highlights
- Anil Kapoor danced to the beats of Subah Hone Na De
- Sonam too joined the group later
- Sonam is getting married to Anand Ahuja
Watch the viral video here.
Celebration Time! Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor dance at the mehendi ceremony! Check out: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dance their heart out at their mehendi ceremony. Sonam Ki Mehendi ______________________________ All credits to the photographer/ owner Follow: @mysharepost #sonamkapoor #sonamakapoor #sonamkapoorfan #sonamkapoorfc #sonamkapoorfans #sonamkapoorfashion #sonamkapoorobsessed #anandahuja #rheakapoor #anilkapoor #jhanvikapoor #bollywood #dubai #saudiarabia #lahore #pakistan #mumbai #sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoorwedding #sonamanand #sonamwedsanand #varundhawan #arjunkapoor #karanjohar #sonamkimehndi #everydayphenomenal #happybride #bridetobe #bridestory #mehndi
@anilskapoor with family member at her daughter's mehendi ceremony! Follow @sonamkishaaadi for more updates from Sonam's wedding#sonamkapoor #anandahuja #sonamkishaadi #lotsoflove #trending #trendy #followback #likesh #likeforlike #like4like #followforfollow #likeforfollow #l4l #followme #follow4follow #follow #instalike #photography #like4follow #beautiful #picoftheday #lfl #instadaily #cute #f4f #likesforlikes #happy #selfie #likeback #sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoor #anandahuja @sonamkapoor @anandahuja
(Isn't Anil Kapoor's dance just jhakkas?).
Sonam and Anand danced to Dil Bada Beimaan and shared a hug at the dance floor.
Watch the videos here.
Bride-to-be @sonamkapoor dancing with @anandahuja on her bestie @jacquelinef143 song 'mujhe to teri lat lag gayi'! Follow @sonamkishaaadi for more updates from Sonam's wedding#sonamkapoor #anandahuja #sonamkishaadi #lotsoflove #trending #trendy #followback #likesh #likeforlike #like4like #followforfollow #likeforfollow #l4l #followme #follow4follow #follow #instalike #photography #like4follow #beautiful #picoftheday #lfl #instadaily #cute #f4f #likesforlikes #happy #selfie #likeback #sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoor #anandahuja @sonamkapoor @anandahuja
In case you missed it, we have collated some rocking pictures from Sonam ki mehendi. (You can thank us later).
Let's call it a day with this smiling selfie of @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #sonamkishaadi #lotsoflove #trending #trendy #followback #likesh #likeforlike #like4like #followforfollow #likeforfollow #l4l #followme #follow4follow #follow #instalike #photography #like4follow #beautiful #picoftheday #lfl #instadaily #cute #f4f #likesforlikes #happy #selfie #likeback #sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoor #anandahuja @sonamkapoor @anandahuja
After several weeks of rumours, they announced their wedding via a joint statement: "The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."