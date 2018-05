Sonam Kapoor Spotted With Husband-To-Be Anand Ahuja In Mumbai. See Pics

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Mumbai

Highlights Sonam and Anand were spotted together in Mumbai Sonam's wedding is scheduled for May 8 Sonam and Anand will have a day wedding

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Mumbai

Sonam clicked with husband-to-be Anand Ahuja

Sonam with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor's wedding venue

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, the soon-to-be married couple , were spotted in Mumbai's Bandra on Friday evening. This appears to be the first time that the paparazzi spotted the couple together after their wedding was announced earlier this week. Sonam and Anand were photographed outside a clinic in Bandra, sometime before or after which, they were also photographed navigating around in Bandra, reportedly in search of a new house. Sonam and Anand's big fat wedding is scheduled to be on May 8 and will be preceded by aceremony on May 7. The wedding festivities will wrap with a party on the evening of May 8.For her outing on Friday evening, Sonam (known for being the fashionista she is), opted for a printedin black and grey and paired it with a pop pink blouse. She smartly accessorised with silver danglers and brown shoes. Anand Ahuja, who was spotted at the airport earlier in the day, was dressed in casuals.Check out photos of Sonam and Anand here:Earlier this week, photos of Sonam and Anand's wedding invite went crazy viral on the Internet. The Internet picked out details of the big fat wedding, to be celebrated over two days, from the invite comprising three cards. After weeks of speculation about will-they, won't they, the couple officially announced their wedding with a joint statement on Tuesday: "The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."Of the many speculation about Sonam Kapoorthat are doing the rounds on the Internet, here are a couple of them jotted down for you. You're welcome. Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly planned a special performance and so has Sonam's father Anil Kapoor. Karan Johar is reportedly in charge of thewhile Farah Khan is said to have choreographed it. The wedding is scheduled for May 8 with Rockdale (which is reported to be the bungalow of Sona's aunt) as the venue. The timing mentioned for the day wedding is 11 am to 12:30 pm.Apart from her wedding preparations, Sonam Kapoor is also busy with promotional duties of, which releases on June 1. Sonam will also walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and May 15.