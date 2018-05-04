Sonam Kapoor Spotted With Husband-To-Be Anand Ahuja In Mumbai. See Pics

Highlights
- Sonam and Anand were spotted together in Mumbai
- Sonam's wedding is scheduled for May 8
- Sonam and Anand will have a day wedding
For her outing on Friday evening, Sonam (known for being the fashionista she is), opted for a printed saree in black and grey and paired it with a pop pink blouse. She smartly accessorised with silver danglers and brown shoes. Anand Ahuja, who was spotted at the airport earlier in the day, was dressed in casuals.
Check out photos of Sonam and Anand here:
Earlier this week, photos of Sonam and Anand's wedding invite went crazy viral on the Internet. The Internet picked out details of the big fat wedding, to be celebrated over two days, from the invite comprising three cards.
Of the many speculation about Sonam Kapoor di wedding that are doing the rounds on the Internet, here are a couple of them jotted down for you. You're welcome. Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly planned a special performance and so has Sonam's father Anil Kapoor. Karan Johar is reportedly in charge of the sangeet while Farah Khan is said to have choreographed it. The wedding is scheduled for May 8 with Rockdale (which is reported to be the bungalow of Sona's aunt) as the venue. The timing mentioned for the day wedding is 11 am to 12:30 pm.
Apart from her wedding preparations, Sonam Kapoor is also busy with promotional duties of Veere Di Wedding, which releases on June 1. Sonam will also walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and May 15.