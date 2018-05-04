Sonam Kapoor's Wedding: The Venue, Janhvi's Special Performance And Other Details Sonam Kapoor and Bhane owner Anand Ahuja are getting married on May 8

Sonam Kapoor during Veere Di Wedding promotion. (Image courtesy: Instagram) New Delhi: Highlights The Ahuja and the Kapoor men are reportedly roping in Raghavendra Rathore Janhvi has reportedly planned a special performance for the sangeet Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor will dance to Anil Kapoor's song sangeet and who is on the Kapoors and Ahujas guests list and Anand Karaj" ceremony will be held in a Bandra bungalow (which reportedly belongs to Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh).



The Venue:



Unlike Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home which lights-up like a starry sky during the night, Sonam's aunt's bungalow did not display any exterior decorations as of Thursday. The 2-storeyed building has several Bougainvillea bushes in the open space and we're sure the place will look like a dream once the exteriors are aptly decorated.

The exteriors of Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh's Bandra bungalow. The exteriors of Anil Kapoor's bungalow.

What The Groom's Wearing:



According to an IANS report, the Ahujas are reportedly giving designer Raghavendra Rathore the charge of



Raghavendra Rathore is a favourite of Kapoor men, who've donned the designers' achkans and suits at several other family events. We know that the dress code for the mehendi function and wedding ceremony is Indian traditional and of course, Raghavendra Rathore seems like an apt choice. Raghavendra Rathore's association with the Kapoors goes back to 2014 film Khubsoorat, in which Fawad Khan wore the designers' bespoke outfits.



The Performances:



are reportedly leaving no stone unturned to give their sister a Bollywood-style sangeet ceremony (which hasn't been mentioned on the viral wedding invitation). Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya, Anshula and others are Abhi to Party Shuru Hui Hai and songs from her upcoming Veere Di Wedding. According to a My Name Is Lakhan



Farah Khan was in charge of choreographing the sangeet (she said so on a television show) but will her fractured foot come in the way of her making Sonam's sangeet night spectacular?



The Guests



The Kapoors and Ahujas are very well connected and of course, a bevy of stars from the Khans to the Bachchans are expected to attend the wedding/reception. However, Deepika Padukone may not have RSVP-ed to the Kapoors. As per a mehendi function.



Sonam Kapoor will walk the Cannes red carpet a day after Deepika Padukone this year. Both Sonam and Deepika will attended the film festival as L'Oreal brand ambassadors.



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are getting married on the morning of May 8 and a reception for the newly-weds will be hosted later in the day.



Excited much?



